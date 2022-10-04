EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars

The week began with talk about the return of the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson.

It ended with the talk about the Eagles overcoming adversity to hang a 29-21 defeat on Pederson's team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Eagles fell behind 14-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars after one quarter, They stayed composed, and ended up getting four rushing touchdowns to pull out a 29-21 victory to reach 4-0.

On a miserable weather day that made ball security more important than ever, the Eagles did not fumble while excelling on the ground.

Miles Sanders ran for a career-high 134 yards on a career-high 27 carries and two touchdowns, from 10 and 5 yards.

The defense forced four fumbles from Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and Jame Bradberry intercepted Lawrence in the red zone.

Up next: a trip to Arizona to play the 2-2 Cardinals.

First, hear what Eagles Unfiltered podcast co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles had to say about the Week 4 victory.

Apple

Spotify

iHeart

YouTube

Stitcher

Google Podcasts

Here's some of what you will hear

Injury update. There was plenty of them that happened in-game. What will be the potential impact in Week 5?

How about that run game? It churned out 210 yards on 50 runs against the league's top-ranked rush defense.

That and much more.

READ MORE ON EAGLES TODAY

Ten Day-After Observations from Eagles' Win over the Jaguars ...

Eagles Snap Counts in Week 4 vs. Jaguars - Sports Illustrated

Top 5 Key Plays in Eagles Win Over Jaguars - Sports Illustrated

Haason Reddick Heats Up vs. Jaguars - Sports Illustrated

Eagles Prove They Have the Best Offensive Line in Football

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.