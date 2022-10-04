EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars
The week began with talk about the return of the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson.
It ended with the talk about the Eagles overcoming adversity to hang a 29-21 defeat on Pederson's team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Eagles fell behind 14-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars after one quarter, They stayed composed, and ended up getting four rushing touchdowns to pull out a 29-21 victory to reach 4-0.
On a miserable weather day that made ball security more important than ever, the Eagles did not fumble while excelling on the ground.
Miles Sanders ran for a career-high 134 yards on a career-high 27 carries and two touchdowns, from 10 and 5 yards.
The defense forced four fumbles from Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and Jame Bradberry intercepted Lawrence in the red zone.
Up next: a trip to Arizona to play the 2-2 Cardinals.
First, hear what Eagles Unfiltered podcast co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles had to say about the Week 4 victory.
Listen with any of these links or wherever you get your podcast
Read More
Here's some of what you will hear
Injury update. There was plenty of them that happened in-game. What will be the potential impact in Week 5?
How about that run game? It churned out 210 yards on 50 runs against the league's top-ranked rush defense.
That and much more.
