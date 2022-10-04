Skip to main content
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars

USA Today

EAGLES UNFILTERED: Recapping Week 4 Win vs. Jaguars

Listen to podcast co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles breakdown the 29-21 victory
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The week began with talk about the return of the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson.

It ended with the talk about the Eagles overcoming adversity to hang a 29-21 defeat on Pederson's team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Eagles fell behind 14-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars after one quarter, They stayed composed, and ended up getting four rushing touchdowns to pull out a 29-21 victory to reach 4-0.

On a miserable weather day that made ball security more important than ever, the Eagles did not fumble while excelling on the ground.

Miles Sanders ran for a career-high 134 yards on a career-high 27 carries and two touchdowns, from 10 and 5 yards.

The defense forced four fumbles from Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and Jame Bradberry intercepted Lawrence in the red zone.

Up next: a trip to Arizona to play the 2-2 Cardinals.

First, hear what Eagles Unfiltered podcast co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles had to say about the Week 4 victory.

Apple

Spotify

iHeart

Scroll to Continue

Read More

YouTube

Stitcher

Google Podcasts

Here's some of what you will hear

Injury update. There was plenty of them that happened in-game. What will be the potential impact in Week 5?

How about that run game? It churned out 210 yards on 50 runs against the league's top-ranked rush defense.

That and much more.

READ MORE ON EAGLES TODAY

Ten Day-After Observations from Eagles' Win over the Jaguars ...

Eagles Snap Counts in Week 4 vs. Jaguars - Sports Illustrated

Top 5 Key Plays in Eagles Win Over Jaguars - Sports Illustrated

Haason Reddick Heats Up vs. Jaguars - Sports Illustrated

Eagles Prove They Have the Best Offensive Line in Football

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

In This Article (1)

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Zach Ertz on Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray
News

Zach Ertz Talks Philly, Teammates Left Behind, and Jalen Hurts

By Ed Kracz
Jalen Hurts after beating Jaguars in Week 4
News

It's a Matter of Trust Between Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts

By John McMullen
Brandon Graham on Eagles offense
News

Ten Day-After Observations from Eagles' Win over the Jaguars in Week 4

By Ed Kracz
Eagles defense forced four fumbles and an interception from Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence in Week 4
News

Eagles Snap Counts in Week 4 vs. Jaguars

By Ed Kracz
Jalen Hurts after win vs. Jags
Opinion

Adversity Tested Eagles and They Persevered

By John McMullen
Miles Sanders signals first down with O-lineman Jack Driscoll helping lead the way
Opinion

Eagles Prove They Have the Best Offensive Line in Football

By Ed Kracz
reddick
News

Top 5 Key Plays in Eagles Win Over Jaguars

By Ed Kracz
Eagles edge rusher Hasson Reddick
News

Haason Reddick Heats Up vs. Jaguars

By John McMullen