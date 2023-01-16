EAGLES UNFILTERED: The Coaching Carousel and Playoffs

In the latest episode, the co-hosts dig into the coaching searches going on around the league and get into some talk about Eagles-Giants, and future FA decisions

The NFL’s second season is here, and for the Eagles, that means spending this week preparing for a visit from the New York Giants in the Divisional Round of the postseason.

The game will be Saturday at 8:15 on FOX.

The Eagles had the bye in the wildcard round and some of their assistant coaches used that time to interview with other teams not only for head coaching jobs but coordinator posts as well.

In the latest episode of our Eagles Unfiltered podcast, co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles dive into the coaching carousel and more.

Apple

Spotify

iHeart

YouTube

Stitcher

Google Podcasts

Here's some of what you will hear

Win 14 games, earn the No. 1 seed, and, suddenly, other teams come calling for your assistants. Krac and Myles examine not only the prospects for coordinators Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen, but for QB coach Brian Johnson, DB coach Dennard Wilson, and others. Is there a succession plan in place should one or more leave?

How will injuries impact Saturday's game, especially as far as Lane Johnson goes? The RT will need surgery after the season but will try to tough it out.

The co-hosts touched on the upcoming playoff game and some postseason decisions that will need to be made very soon.

READ MORE ON EAGLES TODAY

Position Breakdown for Eagles-Giants and Which Team Has ...

Eagles Assistants Are Coveted Around the NFL

Three Eagles with Three Different Playoff Paths

Lane Johnson Returning For "Chance to Be Something Special"

Jordan Davis Saddened by Sudden Loss of Friend and ...

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.