Lane Johnson Returning For "Chance to Be Something Special"

The All-Pro clarified his injury and the need for surgery after the season but wants to keep playing because he believes this team has a chance to win it all

PHILADELPHIA - On the same day Lane Johnson was named a first-team All-Pro for the second time in his career, the Eagles' star right tackle returned to practice on Friday and confirmed his plan to play in the divisional round of the playoffs.

While there was some confusion about the injury after it was originally described as an abdomen issue or sports hernia, Johnson said he suffered a torn adductor muscle in his groin during a Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and will need surgery after the season.

Johnson noted others who've had the injury like star pass rushers Nick Bosa and Cam Jordan and is planning on contacting Jordan for some pointers on playing through the issue.

He also confirmed will be undergoing surgery after the season, which will be performed by Philadelphia-based core muscle specialist Dr. William Meyers, the go-to for most NFL players who suffer these types of injuries.

Johnson, 32, was working off to the side on a separate field during Thursday’s first bye-week practice. He was back with the offensive line group on Friday and while he was engaging in some mental reps, Johnson also did work some with the first team in individual drills.

“The goal was just to keep testing and progressing it,” Johnson said. "... (Friday), going out there and not feeling a whole lot of pain was good. It’s encouraging for me, it gives me a lot more confidence going into next week.”

Johnson made the decision to put off the surgery and play through the pain because the Eagles have a chance to do something special.

“There are a few times when you’re on a team that you know has a chance to win it all,” Johnson said. “I could see that throughout the season. The timing of the injury wasn’t great, but my whole reason for coming back was because I feel like we have a chance to be something special. That’s my reason.”

Johnson has a history of playing through pain and even went the quick-fix route with his ankle in 2020, choosing tight-rope surgery before ultimately having to undergo reconstructive ankle surgery.

This injury isn't as serious, according to Johnson.

“I’d rather have this than the ankle (issue) that I had a couple years ago,” he said. “This thing, once you get surgery, it’s an eight-week recovery time. ... As long as the pain tolerance is good, I didn’t feel too much (pain on Friday), I just want to progress into next week and be comfortable for Sunday.”

Perhaps the Eagles' best pure football player, Johnson has been dominant in recent seasons and has not allowed a sack in his past 28 games, according to Pro Football Focus.

He was named to first-team All-Pro by The Associated Press on Friday.

Backup Jack Driscoll filled in for Johnson in the final two regular-season games and held his own at times but did struggle in a loss to New Orleans, allowing Jordan to get two sacks and five QB pressures.

The Eagles enter wild-card weekend with four potential opponents - Seattle, the New York Giants, Tampa Bay, or Dallas. The always-entertaining Johnson, however, won't be sweating the outcomes or even watching the games

"I play so much football and watch so much film all the time," he said, "it's like me going home watching that (bleep) is like me being a cop and going home to watch people get arrested on 'Cops.'"

