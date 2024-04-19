Standout Alabama Corner Seen As 'Ideal' Pick For Eagles To Boost Secondary
The Philadelphia Eagles currently have one of the best offenses in football on paper but still could use a little help defensively before the 2024 season rolls around.
Philadelphia is loaded with talent and boasts one of the top offenses in the game led by Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and Devonta Smith. While this is the case, the Eagles will need a little boost on defense specifically in the secondary.
The 2024 National Football League Draft will take place starting on April 25 and the Eagles currently have the No. 22 pick. Speculation already has started to swirl that the team could use the pick to add some defensive help.
Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler compiled a list of "ideal" first-round picks for each franchise and mentioned standout Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold as a possible option for Philadelphia.
"Although the team brought back Avonte Maddox to live at the nickel spot, Philadelphia desperately needs more talent on the perimeter," Fowler said. "While Darius Slay and James Bradberry remain slated to start if the season began today, adding a talent such as Terrion Arnold would present the Eagles with an excellent cover corner and perhaps give a jolt to their two underperforming veteran DBs.
"Newly hired defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is known for disguising coverages, and Arnold could be the perfect fit due to his ability to play at different depths with the awareness to make plays in both man and zone coverage."
Arnold didn't see any time as a freshman in 2021, but appeared in 25 games over the last two seasons for Alabama and racked up six interceptions and 20 passes defended over that stretch.
Don't be surprised if the Eagles go defense first next week during the draft.
More NFL: Eagles Reportedly Receiving Trade Interest For Superstar But Deal Unlikely