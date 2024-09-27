Atlanta Falcons Grady Jarrett should Feast on Saints Depleted Offensive Line
On Sunday, New Orleans Saints 11-year veteran quarterback Derek Carr will arrive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium without a few key starters on the offensive line. Like the Atlanta Falcons, the Saints will be playing with a makeshift offensive line compared to their Week 1 lineup.
Six-year veteran center Erik McCoy has recently been placed on injured reserve after recovering from a sports hernia injury. Saints head coach Dennis Allen could not be more emphatic about the value of his team's starting center.
“Obviously, Erik was instrumental in the communication with everything that we’re doing up front,” Allen said. “Any time you lose guy like that, that is that smart, does such a great job of communicating and is a good player along with that, it makes it tough.” Allen said.
Additionally, fifth-year starting right guard Cesar Ruiz is now on the team’s Week 4 injury report, as he did not practice Wednesday due to a knee injury.
Journeyman Lucas Patrick is likely to take McCoy's spot, and he will have to deal with Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett – who has been on a mission this season after recovering from a season-ending ACL tear last year.
The Saints interior line was obliterated by the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Jalen Carter had arguably his best game as a pro. It's not going to get easier for the Saints with Jarrett on deck.
Jarrett currently leads the team with nine quarterback pressures and one and a half sacks. He has also been a force on run defense.
From an offensive tackle perspective, rookie Taliese Fuaga will be protecting Carr’s blindside and has only allowed three quarterback pressures in three starts this season. On the right side, former first-round pick Trevor Penning has struggled in pass protection in his nine career starts.
Both will have to deal with Falcon edge defenders Matt Judon and Arnold Ebiketie, who are looking to improve after relatively slow starts.
Overall, the Atlanta defense has an opportunity to attack a makeshift and relatively inexperienced offensive front on Sunday. Head coach Raheem Morris knows that Carr cannot have a clean pocket.
"(Saints quarterback) Derek Carr, when clean and everything is going right, is an absolute stud in this league. We got to find ways to affect Derek Carr. He's playing very well." Morris said.
On Sunday, they will have ample opportunity to devise numerous ways to affect him, and Carr acknowledges that the injuries up front impact his play.
“Whenever it happens in a game, that’s the hardest part, but when you have a week to prepare, you’ve got Sunday night, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday morning to kind of figure out the best way to go. You can have a good practice so they can get (snaps) together.” Carr said.
Pressuring Carr early and often is one of the gateways to a successful ‘hate’ week for the Atlanta Falcons. Jarrett and Judon will be key in making sure that happens.