Eagles Free Agent Edge Makes Sense for Atlanta Falcons
In surrendering 31.8 points per game in their six losses after starting the season 6-3, the Atlanta Falcons need an overhaul on defense. The pieces are in place on offense, but they can’t make the same mistake with Michael Penix Jr. as they did with Matt Ryan.
Fixing a broken defense immediately makes this team a playoff contender in 2025. General manager Terry Fontenot admitted as much on Thursday when he said the league's No. 31 pass rush would be addressed this offseason.
With that, free agency lurks around the corner and Atlanta can bolster their struggling defense with veteran talent.
Cap Status
The Atlanta Falcons are currently $3.3 million over the cap in 2025 according to Spotrac. That’s 29th in the NFL ahead of Seattle, Cleveland, and the perennially-cash-strapped Saints.
Kirk Cousins has a $40-million cap hit for next year that isn’t likely to change if he’s with the team or not. If he’s released, the Falcons are likely to spread the $65 million in dead money across two seasons, leaving his $40 million cap charge unchanged.
However, the Falcons have several players with flexible contracts that could create significant savings. Moving on from David Onyemata saves $9 million. Right tackle Kaleb McGary has a $16.5-million cap charge against just $2-million in dead cap, so there’s up to $14.5-million available with a release or extension.
The Falcons have finally gotten on the right side of Jake Matthews’s contract after several extensions and restructures. He has a $21.8-million cap charge against only a dead cap hit of $2.5 million.
The biggest decision will likely come down to Grady Jarrett. His $20.4-million cap charge carries only $4.1 million in dead money. The Falcons could save over $16-million by releasing Jarrett, but they’ll likely try to work an extension that lowers his 2025 number.
There are options to free up significant free agent money in 2025.
Sweat Solution
Granted, the team should allow Matthew Judon and Lorenzo Carter to walk in free agency. Meanwhile, a solution that makes sense is Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat. Sweat will test the free agency waters this year while the Eagles will not look to franchise him as they want Nolan Smith and salary-heavy Bryce Huff to command the snaps on the outside.
The 27-year-old Sweat had eight sacks for the Eagles during the regular season. He brings the ability to rush standing or with his hand in the dirt. At most, Sweat once played 71% percent of the Philadelphia defensive snaps, and that was only due to the injuries of others. Turning 28 in March means Sweat still resides in his prime.
43 sacks and seven forced fumbles in his career means that he does damage. Additionally, through seven seasons, Sweat only missed 10 tackles. If he puts hands on the ball carrier, they will not break away.
Sweat will probably command a contract that pays him roughly $15-million-per-season, but a multi-year deal can limit the cap hit in 2025.
Bottom Line
Granted, longtime Falcons fans will seethe just thinking about Grady Jarrett's eventual departure from the team. However, either the Falcons hold onto players that are in the twilight of their career or boldly move towards building a defense that wins games.
In football, emotion should play no role in team management. At the same time, when presented with an opportunity to sign a young player that solves their largest issue, outside of subpar coaching on defense, they need to jump at the chance.