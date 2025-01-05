Atlanta Falcons Who Likely Won't Return in 2025
The Atlanta Falcons began the 2024 season with high expectations, but watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their fourth-straight NFC South title after Atlanta stumbled to an 8-9 record.
The Falcons have a young core, especially on offense, but they are one of the oldest rosters in the NFL. There will be several changes prior to the 2025 season, and we take a look at which players likely suited up in a Falcons uniform in Sunday's 40-34 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Kirk Cousins, 36, Quarterback
The Falcons made a big splash in free agency when they signed Cousins to a four-year $180-million contract at the start of free agency. $90 million of that money was guaranteed, and after Cousins was benched after a 15-9 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Michael Penix era began.
Cousins is likely to be released prior to the first day of the new league year (March 12) to avoid a $10-million roster bonus. The balance of Cousins's $90 million will come due, and the Falcons will take on $60 million in dead money. Being that they are ranked 29th in available-cap space with just over $7 million, they'll likely spread that money across 2025 and 2026.
David Onyemata, 32, Defensive Line
Onyemata played well in 2023 for the Falcons, but he wasn't a factor in 2024 and turns 33-years old in 2025. His cap number balloons to $17 million next season against a dead-cap number of $8.9 million. The Falcons will be glad to eat $9 million in dead money in order to get an overall savings of $8 million.
Matt Judon, 32, Edge
The Falcons traded a third-round pick for Judon in August after he failed to come to terms on a new contract with the New England Patriots. Judon wasn't alone in being a disappointment on the Falcons defense, but he was one of the more visible pieces. He's a free agent after this season, and the Falcons shouldn't bring him back.
Lorenzo Carter, 29, Edge
Carter wasn't overly expensive ($4.75 million in 2024) and has been a decent squad player for Atlanta. However, he'll be 30 next season, and Atlanta needs more upgrades at edge. He's a free agent after this year, and he may be brought back as a depth piece, but there should be no urgency to re-sign him.
Justin Simmons, 31, Safety
Simmons was brought in after DeMarcco Hellams's injury in the first preseason game. Simmons was another player who was considerably worse in 2024 under defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake than he'd been up to that point of his career. Simmons isn't as bad as he played for the Falcons this year, but he was on a one-year deal. Because of the contract he signed, Simmons deferred money will count $3.1 million against the Falcons' 2025 salary cap.
Richie Grant, 27, Safety
Grant was part of general manager Terry Fontenot and then-head coach Arthur Smith's first draft in 2021. The first three picks were Kyle Pitts, Grant, and Jalen Mayfield. Grant was drafted to be the safety of the future, but he never lived up to his lofty draft status.
With a $4.0 million cap hit in 2024, frankly, it was surprising he even made the team in 2024. He finished the year with 12 tackles. A free agent at the end of the year, he'll likely be on someone's practice squad in 2025.
Mike Hughes, 27, Cornerback
It was naive going into the 2024 season without making a single addition to the secondary before Hellams went down in the preseason. Hughes was a starter opposite A.J. Terrell and is a free agent at the end of the year. A decent depth piece, the Falcons will look to upgrade the position in 2025.
Dee Alford, 27, Cornerback
Everyone loves an underdog story, but Alford was statistically one of the worst defensive backs in the NFL this season. He was thrust into a starting role in Lake's base-nickel defense, and quarterbacks had a 120.5 passer rating when targeting Alford in coverage. To put that number in perspective, Lamar Jackson led the NFL with a 119.6 rating this season.
He's a restricted free agent after the season.
Younghoe Koo, 30, Kicker
Koo will be 31 next season coming off of his worst season and an injury. He will be given every chance to win the job heading into 2025, but the Falcons should absolutely bring in competition. With a savings of roughly $3 million if they move on from Koo, his seat has to be considered warm.
Free Agents to Watch
The Falcons have a host of free agents to keep an eye on going into 2025. Defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham has battled injury much of his career. Has return specialist Avery Williams warranted a second contract? Starting center Drew Dalman is an unrestricted free agent, expect him to get a new deal before the start of free agency in March.
There are several other squad players who likely won't be back including defensive linemen Eddie Goldman and Kentavious Street. Expect rookies Ruke Orhorhoro and Brandon Dorlus to take their snaps next season.
KhaDarel Hodge will also enter free agency following a Pro Bowl selection in 2024. He is a special teams ace and adds enough as a wide receiver to have earned a new deal with the Falcons. He'll definitely have a spot on a 53-man roster somewhere next season.
The Elephant in the Room
Defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake had a horrendous season in his first year with Atlanta. His defense got worse in virtually every category in 2024. The Falcons were especially bad in third-down conversions (30th), plays per drive (26th), time per drive (26th), and points per drive (22nd).
When teams needed long, time consuming drives, like the start of overtime for example, the Falcons defense was complicit. Head coach Raheem Morris admitted taking a bigger role in the defense after the bye week. The Falcons were able to get more sacks, but they still went 2-4 in that span giving up 33-points-per game in those four losses.
The Falcons enter another offseason prematurely after having failed to make the playoffs for the seventh-straight season. They've dumped most of their long-term resources into the offensive side of the ball., including four-straight top-10 draft picks.
The defense needs a lot of work, but with limited salary cap space and just-four draft picks, plugging multiple holes will be difficult.