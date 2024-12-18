Former All-Pro Gives Stamp of Approval on Falcons QB Switch: 'The Best Man Plays'
The Atlanta Falcons seemed to wait as long as they could to bench quarterback Kirk Cousins. That could have been because of the 4-year, $180 million contract he signed in the offseason.
But 4-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski explained on NFL Network's "Up and Adams" that after awhile, a player's paycheck means little if they aren't performing. For that reason, Gronkowski agreed with the Falcons' decision to bench Cousins in favor of rookie signal caller Michael Penix Jr.
"This is the NFL. The best man plays when it comes down to the NFL," Gronkowski told host Kay Adams. "When it comes down to each position, it doesn’t matter what you’re paid. Yes, if you’re getting paid more, you’re going to get a lot more chances, but eventually, if the guy behind you can give you a better opportunity to win the game, then they’re going to start the guy who’s second string.”
Of course, Penix isn't the typical second string quarterback either. The Falcons invested the No. 8 overall pick in Penix during the 2024 NFL draft.
Penix was already the franchise's future before the season started. That future is now with Cousins struggling to the tune of 1 touchdown and 9 interceptions in his past five games.
On Wednesday, not only did Gronkowski support the move to Penix, he agreed with the timing of the decision.
“I think it’s a good move for the Atlanta Falcons especially that they are playing the New York Giants this week as well. They don’t have that strong of a secondary, so a boost of confidence for Michael Penix Jr.," added Gronkowski.
"He’s an older rookie. I think he’s around 24 years old. He has a lot of experience in college. He’s been practicing for over 14 weeks with the Atlanta Falcons as well. So I think he’s ready to go."
Had the Falcons started Penix in Week 15, he could have began his career against two teams that will be picking in the top 5 next spring. One could argue that would have make more sense from a team standpoint too. Cousins and the Falcons were on a 4-game losing streak going into the Monday night matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Instead, the Falcons benched Cousins after a win.
But despite the victory, there's few that disagree with the Cousins benching based on his play. And if the Falcons waited another week, then Penix would have made his NFL starting debut on Sunday Night Football on the road against a playoff team -- the Washington Commanders.
Penix will be able to get his feet wet against the Giants before that matchup.