A.J. Terrell Jr. Remains Sidelined, But Receiver Room Set to Get Reinforcements
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons return home on Sunday looking to get right against a potent Washington Commanders squad. They should enter this matchup relatively healthy, but the health of cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. lingers over the defense.
Terrell (hamstring) missed last Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday he still considers the veteran to be “week-to-week” right now, and he was again unavailable on Thursday.
“Obviously, [it’s] the hamstring, so we'll see. He's hopeful. I'm hopeful,” Morris explained. “But if not, he'll be down this week; you’ve got the bye. You can for sure give him some time after that, but we'll get a chance to look at him this week as well. Haven't been at practice yet this week, so I don't know. Obviously, get your opinions from your trainers, things of that nature.”
Terrell has allowed just five receptions this season for 42 yards from offenses featuring top-end wide receivers like Mike Evans and Justin Jefferson. Dee Alford stepped into his place against the Vikings and again on Sunday, where he played all but one snap. He was targeted four times, but allowed just one catch for nine yards.
“Dee Alford was absolutely amazing last week,” Morris said. “He went out, he competed. He played at a very high level. He had the one pass interference call that was very questionable, as you know, in this game. But, he went out there and made a couple knockdown passes. He really competed versus a very good wideout. He gave us a chance to find a way to get back into that game.”
Of the other players who popped up on the injury report on Thursday, James Pearce Jr. (groin) and Jamal Agnew (groin) remained limited. Agnew has missed both of the Falcons’ last two games.
Special teams ace KhaDarel Hodge and running back Nathan Carter both missed their second-straight practice. Their status will need to be monitored tomorrow.
In positive developments, Kyle Pitts Sr. (toe), DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring), and Casey Washington (concussion) were all listed as full participants on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.
Casey Washington has continued progressing back from a concussion he picked up in Week 1 against Tampa. He was limited last week and was again on Wednesday, but being a full participant on Thursday would indicate he has cleared protocol and should be ready to go for Sunday.
See below for the full injury report from Thursday’s practice.
FULL PARTICIPANT
- TE Kyle Pitts Sr. (toe) – Limited Wed, FP Thurs
- S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) – Limited Wed, FP Thurs
- WR Casey Washington (concussion) – Limited Wed, FP Thurs
LIMITED PARTICIPANT
- WR Jamal Agnew (groin) – Limited Wed, Thurs
- Edge James Pearce Jr. (groin) – Limited Wed, Thurs
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
- WR KhaDarel Hodge (groin) – DNP Wed, Thurs
- RB Nathan Carter (hamstring) – DNP Wed, Thurs
- CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (hamstring) – DNP Wed, Thurs
- ILB Josh Wood (not injury related – personal matter) – DNP Thurs