Could Raheem Morris' Next Job Land Him Outside of the NFL?

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is generating some interest from several openings around the NFL, but his next home may end up outside the league entirely. According to a recent report from Sean Keeley of Awful Announcing, NFL insider Ian Rapoport floated the idea that Morris could make the move into television.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @TomPelissero & @MikeGarafolo: Raheem Morris has 3 HC interviews, but could land in TV; Mike McDaniel will interview with the #Titans & #Browns for HC; Inside the #Giants search, plus there's real concern that #Eagles G Lane Johnson doesn’t play. pic.twitter.com/fmb3DvjL26 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2026

“Raheem Morris, one of these surprising moves early in the week, was fired by the Atlanta Falcons. Still has emerged, though, as a head coach candidate in a couple of places,” Rapoport said. “Interviewed with the New York Giants. That interview was in person because he’s not currently employed by a team. Also said to interview with the Tennessee Titans, among others, this week.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

“Now, my understanding is that if Raheem Morris does not end up getting a head coaching job, he could end up joining us in TV. He is a charismatic dude. He would be excellent at it.”

Television, while maybe not the first option for coaches, could be a great option for Morris. The former Falcons’ coach is a popular person in NFL circles and has a charismatic personality that could translate well for the media.

The Falcons parted ways with Raheem Morris after the 2025 season, after the head coach finished with another losing record and outside of the playoffs for a second-straight year. He was 16-18 over his two years as head coach in Atlanta, but 37-56 including his stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011.

He worked for nearly a decade as an assistant before getting his next shot to be a head coach, and he is still only 49. The path back to football could always remain an option should he opt to take a break.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

Morris was a part of the sweeping changes that Arthur Blank opted for at the end of the year, after the team finished below .500 for an eighth straight season and extended its woeful playoff drought.

He remains on the radar for NFL teams like the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, and Arizona Cardinals for their various openings, but it would not be surprising to see him take the road less traveled should those not work out for him – and how ironic would it be for the former Falcons coach to effectively trade places with the new president of football, Matt Ryan?