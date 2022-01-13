A.J. Terrell Twin: NFL Mock Drafts Bring Shutdown CB to Falcons

The idea of the Falcons employing "another Terrell'' is an alluring one indeed.

A.J. Terrell’s work in the 2021 season was the stuff of Atlanta Falcons highlight reels, as the second-year cornerback earned recognition as an All-Pro-level player.

Thank you, NFL Draft. May I have another?

General manager Terry Fontenot and staff have plenty of holes to fill on the 2022 Falcons roster, and there really aren't any "wrong answers.''

But two draftniks from CBS Sports are, in the latest mock drafts, identifying the ideal cornerback to being a Terrell Twin.

The pinpointed guy in one mock: LSU star Derek Stingley Jr.

The pinpointed guy in the other mock? Yup, a push for the idea that Terrell and Stingley together would serve as the foundation for a quick defensive rebuild for head coach Arthur Smith and coordinator Dean Pees.

There’s plenty to like about the Falcons sitting at No. 8 in the 2022 NFL Draft, with a lot of moving parts to be determined between now and Thursday, April 28. (For instance: Can more picks be gained by a Calvin Ridley trade?)

The 6-1, 194-pound Stingley, a starter since his freshman year at LSU, has been a college blue-chipper in a way that figures to translate to the pros.

