Calvin Ridley Trade Factor as Falcons to Pick No. 8

The Falcons are about to be on the clock.

The Atlanta Falcons' season has come to a close following their 30-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday.

With the loss, the Falcons finished with a 7-10 record and will now direct their focus to the offseason and the draft.

After the Week 18 games, the Falcons end up with the No. 8 pick in April's NFL Draft, and the team could go in a couple different directions with that selection.

However, the team's draft choice will likely be dependent in part on what the team decides to do in free agency and whether the team will choose to retain talented wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

Ridley, arguably the team's best player, departed the Falcons on Halloween in order to work on his mental health. It was the second time this season Ridley left his team, and a month later, there's no sign of him returning to the squad this season.

If the team trades Ridley, a wide receiver could be in the cards for the team at No. 8 like USC's Drake London or Penn State's Jahan Dotson ... who SI mocks as the 8th overall pick here.

The team could also look to add a pass-rusher after finishing dead last in sacks this season. And with the top two picks being strong defensive linemen, there is also an option for the team to move up given they aren't too far from the top two picks at the moment.

"The next QB'' is in play at some point, though Matt Ryan seems committed to a return.

There is also the option that the Falcons choose "the best player available'' regardless of position, just as they did in last year's draft, and it turned out pretty well for them as Kyle Pitts is on the verge of superstardom.

Regardless of who the Falcons end up selecting, much of the mystery is unveiled now that we know where they land in the draft order.