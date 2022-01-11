Two Falcons Named to PFF All-Pro Team

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell finished a terrific season as Pro Football Focus' (PFF) third-ranked cornerback in 2021, and he was named to the PFF All-Pro Team this week.

Jalen Ramsey (84.5) of the LA Rams finished as the top-ranked cornerback in the NFL by PFF, and Chidobe Awuzie of the Bengals edged Terrell 83.4 to 83.0 in the final PFF grade.

PFF on Terrell:

Terrell allowed just 200 receiving yards all season. There were single games in which a cornerback allowed more than 200 yards this year. And Terrell wasn’t just avoided in coverage in his second season — he was thrown at 66 times, allowing just 29 receptions for a 43.9% catch rate, the lowest in the league. Passes thrown into Terrell’s coverage generated a 47.5 passer rating, also the best mark at the position. He was, by any measure outside of interceptions, a superstar at cornerback this season. - PFF

Despite the lofty company, Terrell was not among the four cornerbacks selected to represent the NFC in the 2022 Pro Bowl on February 6th.

Ramsey was selected, but Terrell was bypassed in favor of the Cowboys Trevon Diggs, Darius Slay of the Eagles, and the Saints' Marshon Lattimore.

Cordarrelle Patterson was also named second-team All-Pro by PFF.

PFF added a flex position for a player like Patterson who may not have specialized at wide receiver or running back, but had enormous contributions at both.

Patterson led the Falcons in rushing yards (618), yards from scrimmage (1,166), rushing (6) and receiving touchdowns (5), and he finished third on the team in receiving yards.

Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers took PFF's first-team flex position. Samuel finished the season with 1,405 yard and six touchdowns receiving, and he added 365 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Terrell is a young building block for the Atlanta Falcons defense. The second-year man from Clemson turned just 23-years old in September.

Patterson is a free agent who may have been the bargain signing of 2021. Patterson signed a one-year deal for $3 million ahead of the 2021 season. He should have plenty of suitors in free agency this offseason, but he has given every indication he'd like to return to the Falcons.