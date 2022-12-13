BREAKING: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Tears ACL, Avoids Falcons Week 17 Matchup

Kyler Murray's season is over, something that could benefit the Atlanta Falcons in their playoff pursuit.

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to face the New Orleans Saints in a crucial division game this weekend, but news about their Week 17 game surfaced Tuesday afternoon.

According to NFL Network, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL in Monday night's loss to the New England Patriots, ending his season.

The Cardinals' record dropped to 4-9 with the loss, likely ending any slim playoff hopes the team may have had.

The Falcons, who sit one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South division lead, will likely need to beat the Cardinals in Week 17 in order to keep pace in the race.

The Cardinals will likely turn to veteran backup Colt McCoy, who threw for 246 yards and an interception in Monday's loss. McCoy started two games for the Cardinals in Weeks 10 & 11 while Murray was out with a hamstring injury.

McCoy will likely face rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, who will be scheduled to make his first home start in Week 17 after debuting this upcoming Sunday against the Saints. Ridder was named the starter last week, replacing Marcus Mariota after poor performances in the past few games.

The Cardinals visit the Falcons on New Year's Day in Atlanta. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

