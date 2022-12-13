NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Falcons After Bye?

The Atlanta Falcons didn't play over the weekend. But did their placement in this week's power rankings change?

The Atlanta Falcons will look very different when they return from their bye this week.

Instead of trotting out Marcus Mariota under center, the team is making a change to third-round rookie Desmond Ridder at quarterback.

For those who have watched the Falcons, it's not much of a surprise. Mariota has struggled in recent weeks, likely dealing with a knee injury. However, the Falcons are just one game back from the NFC South division lead and Ridder will be tasked with leading the team there.

It's a huge risk, which is why the Falcons fell three spots in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated. Despite being on a bye, the Falcons dropped three spots from No. 22 to 25.

"I think it’s fair to appreciate Marcus Mariota keeping the Falcons (somewhat) afloat and be excited about the debut of Desmond Ridder," SI writes. "If nothing else, Arthur Smith and the Falcons’ offensive staff are not afraid to draw inspiration from across the football world, and, like Mariota’s debut, which was an array of creative backfield motion concepts, my guess is that Ridder will have his first few drives heavily schemed."

The Falcons play the New Orleans Saints Sunday at Caesar's Superdome. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

