BREAKING: Falcons 'Anticipate' QB Marcus Mariota IR Move

Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith, speaking for the first time since returning from the bye week, officially announced quarterback Desmond Ridder as the team's starter moving forward ... while sharing surprising injury information on former starter Marcus Mariota.

Smith revealed that Mariota has a "chronic" knee injury and "anticipate(s)" the veteran signal caller going on injured reserve - which prompted the team's move to sign quarterback Logan Woodside from the Tennessee Titans practice squad on Sunday night.

"Signed Logan Woodside for depth," Smith began. "The move was made as Marcus goes ... he's got a chronic knee that he wants to get evaluated. It had nothing to do with this decision, but he's not here right now. We'll see how the rest of the week goes, but anticipate him going on IR."

Smith didn't go into details on whether the same injury move would've been made if the quarterback swap hadn't occurred. The injured reserve means a four-week absence, which would knock Mariota out for the remainder of the regular season.

As for other injury news, Smith said he believes the Falcons will get defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (toe) and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (forearm) back in action, and is "hopeful" starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson will be officially activated from injured reserve.

Further, Smith said that backup left guard and center Matt Hennessy has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening up his 21-day window.

The only player Smith has doubts about returning to health ahead of Sunday's road game against the New Orleans Saints is left guard Chuma Edoga, who's been battling a knee injury over the last three weeks.

The Falcons and Saints are set to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday.

