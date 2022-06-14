Falcons Rookie Arnold Ebiketie Studying Steelers Star T.J. Watt

Arnold Ebiketie could learn a thing or two from the former Defensive Player of the Year.

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted T.J. Watt five years ago with the 30th overall pick in 2017, the team probably didn't think it was drafting a future Defensive Player of the Year.

That's what the Atlanta Falcons are hoping will happen to them with this year's 38th overall pick Arnold Ebiketie.

The Falcons had to pay to acquire Ebiketie, trading up five spots with the New York Giants from 43 to 38 while also throwing in No. 114 to select the Penn State pass rusher.

Like Watt, Ebiketie was having a career year in Pennsylvania last fall. After three years at Temple, Ebiketie transferred to nearby Penn State, recording a career-high 9.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss.

Ebiketie's goal in the NFL should be getting to double-digit sacks, and outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino is having his players study every player who recorded double-digit sacks last season, including Watt.

Ebiketie and Watt have a "similar body type," according to Monachino in his interview with ESPN, and could execute similar success if trained correctly. Ebiketie and Watt both weigh around 250 pounds, with Ebiketie standing at 6-2 and Watt at 6-4.

Ebiketie was drafted by the Falcons to fix the league's worst pass rush in 2021. The team netted just 18 sacks a year ago, a number that needs to improve in 2022 if the Falcons want to get better.

Having Ebiketie study Watt among the rest of the NFL's best at the position is only going to make the team better moving forward.