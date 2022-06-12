Falcons on Rashaan Evans' Release From Titans: 'Don't Know Why ... Frankly Don't Care'

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is beyond excited to reunite with Evans, who he coached in Tennessee.

When Rashaan Evans was drafted in the first round by the Tennessee Titans in 2018, the team had major hopes for the Alabama product.

Statistically the linebacker produced as anticipated, starting 50 of the 59 games he appeared in, including 43 of the last 44, while racking up over 300 tackles, 15 for loss. However, the Titans' brass didn't see things the same way, as they declined Evans' fifth-year option last offseason.

Fast forward one year, and Evans finds himself reunited with Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Dean Pees, both of whom were on Tennessee's staff during Evans' time there.

Nobody was more pleased with Tennessee's decision to move on from Evans than Pees.

“I don’t know why Tennessee let him go and quite frankly I don’t care, but I’m glad they did,” Pees said.

Evans had a career year in 2019, Pees' final season in Tennessee, posting 111 tackles, nine for losses and 2.5 sacks. The feeling of excitement surrounding Evans' return to Pees is mutual.

“You know, you would think it’s a match made in heaven the way things kind of worked out for me to have an opportunity to be play again under these great coaches,” Evans said at his introductory press conference. “So, I’m really excited for the next opportunity that I have with the Atlanta Falcons. I think it will be really exciting and really interesting to see what Dean has in store to be a part of – hopefully – another great defense.”

Evans has a direct path to playing time with the Falcons, as inside linebacker Foye Oluokun - who led the NFL in tackles last season - is now in Jacksonville, and weakside linebacker Deion Jones appears to be on his way out of Atlanta.

Pees' defense is known for being complex, but Evans has proven he can thrive under Atlanta's second-year defensive coordinator. For a Falcons team looking to replace two big producers in the middle of its defense, Evans might just be the right piece at the right time.