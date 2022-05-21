Falcons Rookie Arnold Ebiketie Could 'Start Right Away'
Adding a pass rusher was arguably the biggest need for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, and they did so with the 38th pick in the draft, selecting Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie.
Arnold Ebiketie
Arnold Ebiketie
Dean Pees
Ebiketie was a standout at the Senior Bowl and made a massive fan out of Director Jim Nagy.
"[He's an] athletic every-down OLB who could start right away," Nagy tweeted. "Immediately adds much-needed pass rush."
The Falcons had to pay to acquire Ebiketie, trading up five spots with the New York Giants from 43 to 38 while also throwing in No. 114 to select the Penn State defensive end.
Ebiketie, 23, stands 6-2 and weighs 250 pounds hailing from Yaounde, Cameroon. He started his collegiate career playing three seasons with the Temple Owls before transferring to Penn State ahead of the 2021 season.
Senior Bowl Director: Falcons Draft Can Be 'Home Run'
Desmond Ridder is the key.
Michael Vick Returns: Falcons Icon To Play In New League
Former Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Vick will play in the Fan Controlled Football League this upcoming season
Where's Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Rank Among NFL's Best?
How high does the young Falcons star rank?
In 2021, he had his best season to date with the Nittany Lions. Ebiketie recorded 62 tackles, 18 for loss and 9.5 sacks.
Those sacks will come in handy for the Falcons, considering the team placed dead last in the league last year in sacks with just 18 in 17 games. The next-worst team recorded 29 sacks, 11 more than the Falcons.
Arthur Smith
Arthur Blank
Terry Fontenot
The Falcons had 11 players register a sack last season. Of the 11, just four finished the year with multiple sacks. Of those four, Deion Jones is the only one returning to Atlanta. Foye Oluokun is signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dante Fowler Jr. was released by the team in February.
The pass rushing numbers for Atlanta last season were alarming. The Falcons struggle getting to the quarterback, but with picking Ebiketie, the team should struggle a little bit less.