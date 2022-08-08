A season ago, the Atlanta Falcons had two of the most productive off-ball linebackers in the NFL in Foye Oluokun and Deion Jones, with the pair combining for over 300 tackles.

Oluokun departed for the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency and Jones' status is up in the air following offseason shoulder surgery and swirling trade rumors.

Atlanta's linebacker room has experienced a large amount of turnover, with only third-year pro Mykal Walker and second-year former undrafted free agent Dorian Etheridge returning.

The Falcons expelled significant capital on the position this offseason, bringing in veterans Rashaan Evans and Nick Kwiatkoski and drafting Troy Andersen in the second round.

With several new faces in the mix, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has seen encouraging signs throughout camp.

"It's a different defense out there, really. There's a different mindset inside," Smith said. "I love the way those guys are competing inside. The outside linebackers, other than Ade, it's completely different, and Ade's in year two. Inside linebacker room (is) completely different as well. There's a lot of really good competition in that inside linebacker room. I've been really impressed with that room."

Training camp's first two weeks are officially in the books, and the primary takeaway from the linebackers is that Rashaan Evans is the only player with a starting spot regardless of the package the defense is in.

In base, Kwiatkoski has seen a fair number of reps with the first team, with Walker sliding into that role in nickel. Andersen has also worked with the starters and figures to play a role as a coverage piece in nickel situations.

Now in his second year in defensive coordinator Dean Pees' system, Walker's had an impressive offseason and parlayed it into a solid training camp working with the starters. The Fresno State alum has put his best foot forward in arguably the most important offseason of his career to this point, and Smith has noticed.

"It's fun to see Mike. He's come a long ways from when we first got here," said Smith. "The transition, scheme change, really a position change. He got in a couple games last year and made some plays. He's taken it and run. He's one of the guys where you like what you see out there."

Walker appeared in every game a season ago, making two starts. He totaled 35 tackles and made several plays on the ball, including a 66-yard pick-six against the Carolina Panthers, which proved to be the difference in Atlanta's 28-20 win.

Even beyond Walker, Smith feels confident with the room linebackers coach Frank Bush will be working with, even though the group will have to replace significant production from last season.

"Whether it's Mike, it's Rashaan, it's Kwit, Nate Landman's showing (out), Troy, Dorian ... I'm very pleased with that inside linebacker group," Smith stated.

Landman, an undrafted rookie out of Colorado, stood out in minicamp and has flashed in training camp. He's likely in competition with Etheridge for the final spot in the linebacker's room.

Smith has made his feelings on the room clear, but also stressed that the players need to take what they've done in camp and translate it onto the field during the preseason, something they'll get an opportunity to do starting against the Detroit Lions on Friday.

"But again, training camp expectations, we want to see it Friday night, we want to see it Monday night in Jersey, and we want to see it Saturday in Mercedes Benz when we play Jacksonville."