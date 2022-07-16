Skip to main content

'Extremely Intelligent': Falcons LB Coach Raves Over Rookie Troy Andersen

Atlanta has high hopes for its second-round draft pick.

When the Atlanta Falcons selected Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, they knew the running back-turned-quarterback-turned-linebacker was in for a steep learning curve.

Still, the Falcons believed in Andersen's athletic ability and high upside, stemming from his 6-3, 243-pound frame and 4.42 40-yard dash time. Andersen is far more than a Combine warrior, though, as he was voted a unanimous First-Team All-American and the FCS ADA Defensive Player of the Year in his final season for the Bobcats.

Now, as Andersen starts his professional career over 2,000 miles away from home, he's looking to prove the Falcons were correct with their use of the No. 58 overall pick. According to inside linebackers coach Frank Bush, Andersen is in a heavy learning phase, but his arrow is pointing in the right direction.

"He's trying to figure this thing out. We like him as a linebacker and that's what he was as he finished up at Montana State, (but) he does not know our language," Bush said during OTAs. "We have to school him up on how we do things. The faster he learns that, the faster he'll be himself on the field. He's trending up. He's doing the right things."

"I can only say good things about him. He's humble. He's there to learn every day and never takes anything for granted. He's starting to show his skill set the more he learns."

The Falcons' selection of Andersen came with an understanding that he likely wouldn't be an instant contributor on defense, but that's a price worth paying should he reach his ceiling. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy believes Andersen’s best football is “way ahead of him,” and that he’ll be a starter in his second season.

Bush acknowledged that the team won't rush Andersen onto the field early if he isn't ready. Still, Atlanta's second-year coach is high on Andersen' intangibles and mental makeup.

"We're looking to put the best guys on the field. If he's one of the best guys in our room, he'll be out there. But it's a process. We don't want to give him the MVP trophy and we don't want to discard him just yet," Bush explained. "It's (a) process. I like where he is in the process. He's a humble kid. He's extremely intelligent. He'll get used to our system. We just have to stick with the process."

Ultimately, while Andersen is still working to grasp Atlanta's notedly complex defense, Bush likes what he's seen from the 23-year-old as training camp nears.

"I'm happy with him and where he's at."

