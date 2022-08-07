Falcons TE Coach on Rookie John FitzPatrick: ‘Extremely Smart Player’

The University of Georgia’s 2021 championship run featured a lot of star power on both sides of the ball. A team smothered in first-round talent was able to take home the program’s first national championship since 1980.

But among that stacked collegiate program was a tight end who slipped through the cracks and will be staying in his home state as a pro.

Sixth-round rookie tight end John FitzPatrick is competing for one of the backup roles on this Atlanta Falcons roster.

While FitzPatrick won’t slide in as the Day 1 starter, he came into the system looking to replace recently-retired Lee Smith. His ability to make an impact from his first day made an impression on tight ends coach Justin Peelle.

"He's doing a good job. Extremely smart player. He's picked up the offense really well. He's very detailed in what he does and he's trying to do what we're coaching,” Peelle said. “He's doing a really good job and he's a lot more physical than I probably realized. He gets after it and he's big; he's bigger than he looked on film. I remember the first time he walked into my office (on local day) and he's a lot bigger than I realized. But he's doing a really good job and he's fun to be around as well."

At Georgia, FitzPatrick didn't gain a lot of recognition. He missed both the NFL Combine, as well as the Senior Bowl, due to multiple surgeries he had on each foot.

Now that he has made the NFL level, he has to learn the tricks of the trade.

"I'd say just being firm on the details,” FitzPatrick said on the biggest things he’s learned. “Everyone's really good out here, everyone's here for a reason, and everyone's talented. You have to be locked in and focused on little details like first steps and whatnot, because if you don't, you're going to get beat."

The coaches are not the only ones helping FitzPatrick settle into his new team. He currently rooms with fellow rookie and Georgia teammate Justin Shaffer and is learning under one of the best young tight ends in the league.

"Kyle (Pitts)’s been awesome. He's a great leader,” FitzPatrick said. “He's been able to help me in the passing game as well as the run game. He's strong in both those obviously. I'm really blessed and fortunate to be in the same tight end's room with him. One of the best tight ends in the league, so it's been really good."

If the Falcons get back to their winning ways, expect the rookie to contribute in a big way. Not just on the stat sheet, but off of it as well. His ability to block in-line defenders can help free up the running game and ease an offense that is lacking multiple superstars.

But just like his collegiate team, FitzPatrick does not need to be the superstar to enjoy success.