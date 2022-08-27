The preseason is officially in the books for the Atlanta Falcons, with training camp practices in the rearview mirror and the final exhibition game wrapping up Saturday.

The Falcons finished the preseason with a 28-12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, pushing their record to 2-1 after going 0-3 a season ago.

While neither side played their starters, the contest had key implications for several fighting for roster spots as teams cut rosters from 80 to 53 on Tuesday.

Here are some takeaways from Atlanta's victory in the preseason finale ...

ROCKY ROAD FOR RIDDER

On the heels of an outstanding performance against the New York Jets last Monday, rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder received his first career start Saturday with Atlanta sitting quarterback Marcus Mariota and the rest of the first-team offense. The outing didn't begin the way Ridder or the Falcons wanted, as he was intercepted on the first play, and later picked off to end the half as well.

Sandwiched in between was consistent but overall inexplosive play, with Ridder finishing the first half 7 of 11 for just 41 yards, a touchdown and the two interceptions. While his second half wasn't perfect, the Cincinnati product showed more of what he's done throughout the preseason, throwing with anticipation and accuracy.

In total, Ridder concluded the day at 14 of 21 for 185 yards, leading the offense on three scoring drives of 75 yards or further. Ridder played into the fourth quarter, and seemingly got stronger as the game developed, though Falcons coach Arthur Smith was visibly frustrated with him throughout the contest.

Nevertheless, Ridder left a big mark in his first preseason, inspiring confidence that he might be the long-term answer at quarterback.

RUNNING BACK DILEMMA

Smith's offense is run-centric in nature, but that was especially the case Saturday, as the Falcons wanted to take an extended look at the four running backs on the roster cutline. Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams and Damien Williams didn't see any touches, leaving the carries to Caleb Huntley, Qadree Ollison and Tyler Allgeier.

Patterson's roster spot was never in doubt, and with Avery Williams having the return roles locked up, he was in a safe position as well. Damien Williams had a strong camp and seemingly has the No. 2 running back role in his hands at the moment. The Falcons will likely only carry four tail backs, with the other two being practice squad additions.

After Saturday's performances, the decision on who - and how many - to keep has become even more difficult for Fontenot. Huntley was the game's leading rusher, recording 86 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Ollison was a distant second, taking nine carries for 30 yards and adding a score of his own, with Allgeier bringing up the rear.

Huntley saw the most touches and was the most efficient, averaging 4.5 yards per carry vs. the 3.3 of Allgeier and Ollison. All three played behind Atlanta's third string offensive line, creating a direct comparison for Fontenot to draw on. Allgeier, a fifth-round rookie, has been considered a potential starter down the road, and should make the roster after his pair of touchdowns - one on the ground and another through the air - on just nine touches. But will Atlanta carry one of Ollison and Huntley on the 53, bringing the total to five running backs?

That's the conundrum Fontenot and Smith are faced with. Fortunately, it's a good problem to have, as it highlights the depth of the room. The fate of Huntley, Ollison and Allgeier, plus the undrafted rookie standout defenders, will be revealed by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The regular season is on tap next for the Falcons, with the New Orleans Saints coming to town for a Sept. 11 matchup.