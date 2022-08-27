WATCH: Falcons RB Caleb Huntley Punches It In For TD vs. Jaguars

The Atlanta Falcons are celebrating a now-two score lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They now lead 21-12 midway through the third quarter thanks to an 8-play, 90-yard drive that finished with a Caleb Huntley 1-yard touchdown run.

Huntley was the primary running back on the drive, carrying the ball four times for three yards, but one of those yards finished in the end zone.

The primary bulk of the drive's yardage came from three big throws from rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder.

On the second play of the drive, Ridder tossed a beautiful ball to wide receiver KeeSean Johnson for 35 yards to land the Falcons near midfield. Three plays later, Ridder found undrafted rookie Stanley Berryhill III for a 14-yard gain, but an unnecessary roughness penalty tacked on an extra 15 yards and pushed the Falcons deep into Jaguars territory.

Two plays after Berryhill's catch, Ridder found tight end Anthony Firkser for a 21-yard gain that put the Falcons on the 1-yard line. Unfortunately for Atlanta, Firkser suffered a lower leg injury and limped off the field.

The Falcons are gaining contributions from many different players today, a sign that players are hungry to make their final mark before the roster must shrink from 80 to 53 players Tuesday afternoon.

Huntley's touchdown and play today proves that the Falcons are high on him. The former Ball State Cardinal was on the practice squad last season, but he's looking for a spot on the 53-man roster this season.

