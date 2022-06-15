Falcons Minicamp: Who's The Starting Center?

There appears to be competition at the center position.

The Atlanta Falcons have a lot of question marks on the offensive line. Apart from Chris Lindstrom at right guard and Jake Matthews at left tackle, nobody's starting spot has been solidified ... and that includes the center position.

Last year, second-year pro Matt Hennessy started every game for the Falcons at center, but that job might not be solidified as he heads into his third NFL campaign. Drew Dalman, a fourth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, is challenging Hennessy for his starting spot. The pair split starter reps during the first day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

Dalman was active in all 17 contests during his rookie season, but managed to see the field for just 68 snaps all year long.

It can be rough for a young backup offensive lineman, especially considering the fact that starting offensive linemen don't usually leave the game unless they are injured.

Last year, the team drafted Dalman and guard Jalen Mayfield and this year, the team drafted guard Justin Shaffer in the sixth round.

In free agency, the team signed veterans Elijah Wilkinson and Germain Ifedi, who are both adding competition to various spots along the line.

Iron sharpens iron, and that's the philosophy the Falcons are taking when it comes to the offensive line. By adding competition at each position, it forces each player to improve their game or potentially face a demotion.

That's why Hennessy and Dalman are splitting first-team reps at center. Hennessy still has the inside track to start Week 1 this September, but he's not going to be handed the starting job, he has to earn it.