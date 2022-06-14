Cordarrelle Patterson Not Participating at Falcons Minicamp

As Atlanta Falcons mandatory minicamp takes place this week, one important face is not expected to be on the field.

Head coach Arthur Smith told the media Tuesday that running back Cordarrelle Patterson is attending minicamp, but won't be participating in drills alongside his teammates.

The Falcons need to be smart with Patterson, considering he was the most dynamic member of the team's offense and special teams last season.

Patterson, 31, enjoyed a career year in his 9th NFL season. He rushed for a career-high 618 yards and six touchdowns while also recording a career-high 52 receptions for 548 yards and five touchdowns.

With Mike Davis struggling as the team's lead running back at the beginning of the year and Calvin Ridley leaving the team for mental health reasons a few games into the season, the team relied on Patterson to become the team's "do-it-all" guy.

It's safe to say Patterson delivered and surpassed all expectations thrust upon him.

With Ridley's suspension and Russell Gage's departure, re-signing Patterson became all that more important for the Falcons this offseason.

Now, Patterson is entering the season expected to lead the backfield, but he has a little more help this year than he did in 2021.

The team signed Damien Williams from the Chicago Bears, added Jeremy McNichols from the Tennessee Titans and drafted BYU standout Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round of the draft to form a committee. Those guys are expected to receive the lion's share of reps this week during minicamp.