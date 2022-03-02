Ryan Reluctance: Why Won't Falcons Commit to Their QB?

With a chance to commit to Matt Ryan in 2022, Atlanta's coach and GM both went silent

By the time he throws his next pass, Matt Ryan will be 37. Regardless, that pass will be for the Atlanta Falcons, right?

Likely. But after listening to Falcons coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot this week at the NFL Scouting Combine, not guaranteed.

We all heard Smith's "Godfather" rationale about potentially trading his quarterback. And Fontenot didn't exactly pipe up to stop him.

Asked who his team is interviewing this week in Indianapolis, the GM said it is a group filled with "different flavors." Perhaps even a quarterback?

“We actually had formal interviews with several quarterbacks yesterday, and there’s a good group in this draft,” Fontenot said Tuesday. "But the first thing we have to do is create a little cap space."

That certainly wasn't a "get outta here" because we're set with Ryan.

Fontenot comes from New Orleans, home of the Mickey Loomis school of salary cap can-kicking in which the Saints have routinely pushed significant cap consequences down the road via restructures and extensions that often include void years tacked onto the end of deals.

He could implement a similar strategy with the Falcons. Or he could complete a blockbuster deal that sends Ryan elsewhere, providing the Falcons with immediate cap relief that can be used to re-sign some key players (Cordarrelle Patterson?) and get the Falcons in a better financial state moving forward.

Such a deal might also leave a massive void under center, one Atlanta could fill in the upcoming draft or via free agency, if a replacement isn't acquired via trade.

Ryan will likely be back for his 15th season in Atlanta. But all options are on the table for the Falcons, which helps explain their Ryan reluctance.