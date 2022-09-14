Skip to main content

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson One Step Closer to Breaking NFL Record

The Falcons running back had an incredible 2022 debut last weekend.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is coming off a career day in the team's season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints last weekend.

But Patterson could be in store for another career-defining moment in an entirely different fashion this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams.

Patterson has been listed as the team's kickoff return specialist alongside fellow running back Avery Williams for this weekend's game against the Rams. This is a change from the depth chart update we received a week ago where Williams sat alone on the kick return list.

Should Patterson return one more kickoff for a touchdown, he will break the NFL record with nine. He's currently tied at eight with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington.

As a result of his emergence on the offensive side of the ball, Patterson recorded a career-low 18 kick returns in his opening season with the Falcons. After signing a two-year, $10.5 million contract to come back to Atlanta earlier this offseason, Patterson said he plans to return kicks in 2022 just before the start of training camp, according to ESPN.

All that stands between himself and history is 100 yards, a feat that, once accomplished, will mark his final kick return. For Patterson, 2022 has a chance to be just as special as the year before, and his time to prove he's up for the challenge starts this week against the Rams.

The Falcons and Rams play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

