Falcons Reveal Defense Depth Chart vs. Saints: Who Starts For Atlanta?
The Atlanta Falcons are crafting their plan to beat the New Orleans Saints in the team's season opener Sunday, and an important part of their strategy has been set ... the depth chart.
Head coach Arthur Smith and the team released its depth chart Tuesday, and here's a look at how the team will line up on defense and special teams ...
DL: Grady Jarrett, Anthony Rush, Ta'Quon Graham, Timothy Horne, Abdullah Anderson, Matt Dickerson
OLB: Ade Ogundeji, Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone, Quinton Bell
LB: Mykal Walker, Rashaan Evans, Troy Andersen, Nick Kwiatkoski, Nate Landman
CB: A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward Jr., Mike Ford, Darren Hall, Dee Alford
S: Richie Grant, Jaylinn Hawkins, Erik Harris, Dean Marlowe
K: Younghoe Koo
P: Bradley Pinion
LS: Liam McCullough
H: Bradley Pinion
PR: Avery Williams
KOR: Avery Williams
The offense depth chart can be found here.
The team is opting to leave its trio of Day 2 rookies (Arnold Ebiketie, Troy Andersen, DeAngelo Malone) on the bench to start the season. Ebiketie and Malone are coming off the bench for veteran Lorenzo Carter and second-year pro Ade Ogundeji.
Ogundeji is one of three second-year pros in the starting lineup, playing alongside safety Richie Grant and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham. They are joined by a trio of third-year pros ... cornerback A.J. Terrell, safety Jaylinn Hawkins and linebacker Mykal Walker.
Despite the inexperience this defense may have, there's a lot of untapped talent that the Falcons hope will be realized on the field in 2022.
That talent will have its first opportunity to show out Sunday against the Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
