Falcons Lead NFL in Bizarre Stat After Loss vs. Saints

After falling to the New Orleans Saints in a multi-score collapse on Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons have accomplished something more than the entire NFL has done combined in the last three seasons.

The Falcons are 5-3 in games where they lead by more than 15 points in the fourth quarter since 2020. The rest of the NFL is 245-2-1.

The Falcons had a 98 percent chance while leading by 16 points in the middle of the fourth quarter, but that lead was squandered after three consecutive Saints drives resulted in 17 points.

Linebacker Rashaan Evans explains why he felt the defense surrendered the lead in the fashion it did.

"I think the big plays," Evans said. "Jameis was, for some reason, it started clicking for him. He was completing all of his passes, and we allowed some big plays for them to be able to kick a field goal and be back into the game. We've just got to be better in the fourth quarter at finishing these teams."

The Falcons gave up nine plays of 15+ yards in the fourth quarter alone, allowing the Saints to get back in the game. But Evans has a plan for the defense to prevent something like this from happening again.

"Mostly was just, for us, to be more sound," Evans said. "I think we were a lot better as far as the run game, but as far as the pass, we want to improve, especially going against good quarterbacks."

The Falcons will face a good quarterback this weekend in Matthew Stafford as they take on the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

