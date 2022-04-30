Falcons Draft: How Does DeAngelo Malone Pick Grade?

After finishing the 2021 season ranked dead last in the NFL in sacks, edge rusher was a clearly defined need for the Atlanta Falcons.

General Manager Terry Fontenot noticed.

With their first pick on night two of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Falcons added a significant upgrade to their edge room in Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie. With the No. 82 overall pick, the team gave him a running mate in the form of Western Kentucky's DeAngelo Malone. Is this the direction Atlanta should've gone?

Grading the Malone Pick

Malone, a two-time Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year recipient, met with the Falcons prior to the draft as part of the Top-30 visits. Prior to being selected, he was named Senior Bowl American Player of the Game for his efforts with the Hilltoppers.

Malone broke out in 2019 when he led the Hilltoppers' defense in tackles for losses (20.5), sacks (11) and tackles (99). A year later, his numbers regressed, but still were promising enough to be one of the top players in the conference. In 2020, he recorded 71 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

Last season, Malone led the Conference USA in tackles for loss (16.5) and was second in sacks (8.0) while leading the nation among defensive linemen in tackles (88). For his efforts, he was named the Conference USA Player of the Year and picked up his third first-team all-conference honors.

He's a fantastic athlete who will thrive as a 3-4 outside linebacker in Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees' scheme. Malone can drop into coverage and more than hold his own in space, as his 4.60 40-yard dash implies he has range at the second level.

Malone's slender frame doesn't lend itself favorably to his efforts as a run defender, but he really competes. He has a chance to transition to off-ball linebacker if edge doesn't pan out, but Malone has proven over the last several years that he can produce as a pass rusher.

After a great week at the Reese's Senior Bowl and putting up impressive numbers at the NFL Combine, Malone established himself as a day two draft pick. While his fit in Atlanta is quite similar to that of Ebiketie's, adding more juice to the pass rush room is never a bad thing, and Terry Fontenot did exactly that with the selection of Malone.

Grade: B+