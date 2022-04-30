NFL Draft: What Grade Do Falcons Get for Arnold Ebiketie Pick?

After passing on a quarterback in the top five last year, some thought the Atlanta Falcons would use their first-round selection on a quarterback. However, the team chose USC wide receiver Drake London instead.

With Liberty QB Malik Willis, among several others, still being on the board, it seemed as though there was still a chance the team drafted one in round two.

Arnold Ebiketie Arnold Ebiketie Robert McDuffie-USA TODAY Sports Malik Willis

After trading up with the New York Giants to pick no. 38, those odds only increased. However, in desperate need of pass rush help, the Falcons opted for Penn State pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie. Was he the right pick?

FOLLOW EVERY FALCONS PICK AND ALL NFL DRAFT SELECTIONS VIA OUR EXCLUSIVE REAL-TIME TRACKER!

Grading the Ebiketie Pick

Standing 6-2, 250-pounds, Ebiketie has excellent length with over 34-inch arms. This proportional length gives him a huge natural leverage advantage over most offensive tackles. Further, Ebiketie is extremely light on his feet, displaying great change of direction ability and bend.

The Falcons ranked dead last in sacks last season, posting a miniscule 18. Ebiketie had 9.5 sacks on his own as a senior at Penn State, to go along with 18 TFLs for the Nittany Lions. He also had six sacks in his final two years at Temple.

He’s a player who can win with both speed and power as a pass rusher, while also setting a solid edge in the run game. Ebiketie’s quickness, length, and bend create an enticing, well-rounded player upon entering the league. He fills a major need for a team that has been devoid of pass rush talent for several years, and should enter week one in a strong position to start as the 3-4 outside linebacker in Falcons Defensive Coordinator’s Dean Pees’ scheme.

Arnold Ebiketie Arnold Ebiketie Arnold Ebiketie

Ebiketie was largely viewed as one of the best players still on the board at the time of the Falcons’ selection. Atlanta only had to give up a fourth round pick to move up five spots, ensuring Ebiketie's services. The Seattle Seahawks selected Minnesota pass rusher Boye Mafe just two picks later, further justifying Atlanta GM Terry Fontenot’s decision to move up.

Ebiketie should be an early-impact player at a massive position of need, and the value of the pick is just about perfect. Fontenot didn’t over-pay on the trade-up, and significantly improved Atlanta’s pass rush rotation.

Grade: A