Falcons Collapse: Defenders Break Down Fourth Quarter vs. Saints

The Atlanta Falcons couldn't ask for too much more through three quarters.

Following a Younghoe Koo field goal, the Falcons held a commanding 26-10 lead over the New Orleans Saints with under 13 minutes to go, the defense in full control.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had been sacked four times and limited to just 56 yards through the air.

Then, it all flipped.

Winston went 13 of 16 in the game's final quarter, recording 213 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Saints on three consecutive scoring drives, the last of which ended with a Wil Lutz field goal to all but seal the contest.

All it took was 13 minutes to alter the narrative around Atlanta's defensive performance from reinvigorated and outstanding to the same old, typical story seen time and again over the past few years with the game on the line.

Afterwards, many were left with one common question: how did it change so fast? Several of the key parties involved on Atlanta's defense weighed in, starting with outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, two tackles and half a sack in his Falcons debut.

"I think they made adjustments," Carter said. "They're a good team, too. They've got professional players, good coaches. They made their adjustments and did what they had to do, but we've got to make those adjustments, too, and keep going."

Carter's theory is that Atlanta simply didn't keep up with New Orleans' adjustments on the game's final three drives. But, again, how?

"They started chipping," Carter said, directly. "They started making sure they got (Winston) protected and kept protection for him. So that's one thing, they made their adjustments."

Another player making his Falcons debut was fifth-year pro Rashaan Evans, who totaled six tackles from his inside linebacker position. Evans had a different take from Carter, believing that the Saints' fourth quarter explosion stemmed more from Winston finding a rhythm than anything the Falcons did - or didn't - do.

"I think the big plays," said Evans, referencing the root of Atlanta's downfall. "For some reason, it started clicking for (Winston). He was completing all of his passes, and we allowed some big plays for them to be able to kick a field goal and be back into the game. We've just got to be better in the fourth quarter at finishing these teams."

Evans was far from the only Falcon to stress finishing. After all, an inability to finish has plagued Atlanta for years. However, it was the Falcons' two young safeties - Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins - who were the most succinct with their words, despite being relatively new to the late-game heartbreaks.

"Just finish, man," said Grant, Atlanta's leading tackler, when asked to specify where the defense needed to improve. "They got the pace going, communicating calls and getting aligned quickly. Something we're going to learn from."

In essence, Grant attributed the fourth quarter struggles to difficulties handling New Orleans' tempo. When the Saints found their rhythm, they consequently knocked the Falcons' defense out of theirs.

From playing at an extremely high level through three quarters to a clear regression at the end, Hawkins singled out the need for the Falcons to get back to the ways that got them to the 16-point lead in the first place.

"We've just got to play our ball, continue that streak that we had going, doing us," Hawkins stated. "That's it - just finish the game."

Now, back to the original question - how can Atlanta finish the game?

Evans offered a theory that will be tested as soon as Sunday's contest with the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

"Mostly was just, for us, to be more sound," Evans revealed. "I think we were a lot better as far as the run game, but as far as the pass, we want to improve, especially going against good quarterbacks."

Third-year linebacker Mykal Walker, who played every snap and totaled six tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack, stood on a separate island.

Walker, given the nod as Atlanta's defensive signal caller, believes there wasn't a change on either side. Instead, the Falcons simply needed to rally as a team and squash the momentum before it got out of hand.

"I don't think anything changed," Walker admitted. "I just think we've got to come together as a team on the sideline. We got to put that out. Credit to them, they threw the ball up in the air and made some good plays on it."

For three quarters, the Falcons' defense was tight and together, dominating the Saints up front and controlling the tempo of the game. But in the end, the box score shows that the Falcons allowed 385 yards of offense, 234 through the air and 151 on the ground.

Still, for a defense that finished last in the league in sacks, 29th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed, the game provided a glimpse into what Atlanta could become defensively. The next step is to use the first 45 minutes as a building block and put the last 15 in the rearview mirror.

"We can build from this," said Carter. "I don't think guys are in here hanging their heads. I think everybody's ready to get back to work."

Ready or not, the Falcons have work to do, as they'll travel to Los Angeles for a road contest against the reigning Super Bowl Champion Rams. While the game is as far from a bounce back game as can be, it presents an outstanding opportunity for Atlanta's defense to get back on track and prove the first three quarters were the more accurate representation of what's to come.

In the meantime, the Falcons will focus on building brick-by-brick, hoping each new addition is the one that helps get them across the finish line.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.