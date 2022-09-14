Skip to main content
Falcons vs. Rams Betting Odds: Atlanta Big Underdogs vs. Los Angeles

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams this weekend.

The Atlanta Falcons (0-1) are searching for their first victory of the season this weekend, but they will have a tall task ahead of them facing the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (0-1).

The Rams are also searching for their first victory of the season after falling to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday night. Despite the identical records, the Rams are considered heavy favorites against the Falcons Sunday. The Rams were at one point considered two-touchdown favorites, but now they are favored by just two scores according to Caesar's Sportsbook.

Here's what CBS Sports had to say about the matchup ...

Throughout the summer, the Rams were massive favorites against the Falcons with the line opening and holding at 13.5. However, that advantage has dipped some as it moved to -12 on Sunday night and now stands at -11, which is still a big number. This comes as the Rams fell to 0-1 on the season and looked a bit disjointed in their loss to the Bills in the NFL opener last Thursday. 

Historically, L.A. has responded well to losses, sporting a 12-5-1 ATS mark in their last 18 games following a loss. While Atlanta is clearly the inferior club, they have held firm on the road with a 5-2-1 ATS record in their last eight games away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Even if Las Vegas favors the Rams, there is a reason why the game is played and the Falcons will love to spoil the defending champions and hand them an upset loss for their first win of the season.

Kickoff between the Falcons and Rams is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

