Deion Jones Injury Creates Opportunity For Falcons Rookie LB Troy Andersen

When one door closes, another one opens.

The Atlanta Falcons faced a crushing blow earlier this week when it was announced that veteran linebacker Deion Jones would not participate in this summer's offseason program after undergoing a procedure on his shoulder. 

There was potential that the team was going to cut or trade Jones by June 1, considering that the team could have saved some cap space. But for now, Jones is not going to be suiting up for the Falcons this summer.

That means more reps are in store for the other linebackers: Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski, Mykal Walker and second-round rookie Troy Andersen, who might be the biggest beneficiary from Jones' absence.

The Falcons took Andersen with the No. 58 pick in April's draft and view him as a long-term part of the Falcons defense.

The 6-4, 235-pound linebacker tallied 147 tackles last season to go along with two sacks. Andersen also recovered a fumble and had two interceptions.

Andersen ended a brilliant career at the NCAA FCS Championship game in January, held in Frisco, Texas. 

His resume is pretty accomplished: 2021 FCS ADA Defensive Player of the Year, Unanimous All-America, Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year, and First Team All-Big Sky, along with CoSIDA Academic All-America and National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete. He also earned All-America honors as a junior at outside linebacker, and as a sophomore at quarterback.

Now, he'll be able to continue to add to that long list of accolades in the NFL, and he'll start doing that in a Falcons jersey.

