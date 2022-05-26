Skip to main content

Falcons Trade Piece Deion Jones Out For Offseason; Value Diminished?

Arthur Smith announced that Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones will miss the entire offseason workout program

The Atlanta Falcons have been at the subject of trade rumors since the beginning of the offseason with linebacker Deion Jones. Perhaps he's traded before the deadline in November, but the clock has been pushed back on a timeline to when he's dealt or released.

Falcons' coach Arthur Smith announced Thursday morning that Jones would undergo shoulder surgery this week and will miss the offseason program. Jones is expected to return before the start of training camp, but might be limited until the start of the regular season. 

Deion Jones

Deion Jones

USATSI_16885969

Deion Jones

Deion Jones

Deion Jones

“We’ll see where it goes with Deion,” Smith said via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He’s got something cleaned up in the offseason. So, he’s not going to be out there anyways. He’s rehabbing. He should be ready to go by camp.”

Jones transitioned from being the team's only middle linebacker to sharing duties in the middle new coordinator Dean Pees' defense. He finished second on the team with 137 tackles and tallied six pass breakups and two sacks along the way.  

Inside linebacker was a position Atlanta addressed in the offseason following the departure of league-leading tackler Foye Oluokun in free agency. The Falcons added former Tennessee Titans first-rounder Rashaan Evans and used one of their two selections in the second round on Montana State's Troy Andersen

Atlanta also is expecting better results from third-year pro Mykal Walker and veteran Nick Kwiatkoski. Walker served as a rotational defender last season, recording 35 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in 17 games. Kwiatkowski recorded 102 total tackles and an interception in two seasons as a part-time starter for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Justin Shorter
Play

Another Big WR? Falcons Could Target Kyle Pitts Teammate in 2023 NFL Draft

Which player should be on Falcons fans' radars next offseason?

By Daniel Flick1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_18028912
Play

Colin Kaepernick Could Win Falcons QB Job? - Pro Football Talk

The former Super Bowl quarterback hasn't played in the NFL since 2016.

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
4 hours ago
USATSI_15141774
Play

Falcons Sign Pair of Defensive Rookies: Details

Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen and Western Kentucky edge rusher DeAngelo Malone are officially members of the Falcons.

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
19 hours ago

"That room is going to be competitive,” Smith said. “Everybody is going to have to earn a spot. Like Mychal Walker, he played well for us at (weakside) linebacker in spots. Mychal was guy that developed. He kind of found a home there. It’s going to be a tough room.”

Even if Jones remains on the roster for now, his long-term status is far from guaranteed. Currently, he holds the team's highest salary-cap hit at $20 million. Jones already deferred $4 million of his $8.2 million base salary for 2021 into his salary this season. 

Deion Jones

Deion Jones

Deion Jones

Deion Jones

Deion Jones

Deion Jones

Currently, Jones has two years left on his contract with a base salary of $11.9 million in 2023 with a cap number of $18.4 million. He also has $9.4 million of his salary guaranteed for the upcoming season, making it hard to release him past the post-June 1 date.

Atlanta currently has the highest dead cap space in the league at over $63 million.

“All we’re trying to do here is get the right guys,” Smith said. “It’s competitive. And that’s the nature of the NFL. And so that room, however it shakes out. I’ve said this many times and it’s no secret, there is an open competition.”

The Falcons return to OTAs practice starting Wednesday, June 1.

Justin Shorter
News

Another Big WR? Falcons Could Target Kyle Pitts Teammate in 2023 NFL Draft

By Daniel Flick1 hour ago
USATSI_18028912
News

Colin Kaepernick Could Win Falcons QB Job? - Pro Football Talk

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
USATSI_15141774
News

Falcons Sign Pair of Defensive Rookies: Details

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
USATSI_18007190
News

Colin Kaepernick to Workout For Las Vegas Raiders

By Falcon Report Staff19 hours ago
DeeFord2
News

49ers Expected to Cut Dee Ford; Should Falcons Sign?

By Daniel Flick19 hours ago
Arthur Smith vs Eagles
News

Falcons' Arthur Smith: Worst Coach In NFL?

By Jeremy Brener22 hours ago
D9389DF2-F5D6-4968-AB14-CCCF7CA390C7
News

Falcons OTAs: 5 Players Worth Watching For Atlanta

By Mike D'Abate23 hours ago
Kyle Pitts
News

2021 NFL Draft: Do Falcons Make the Grade? - PFF

By Daniel FlickMay 24, 2022