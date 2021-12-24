Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Falcons vs. Lions GAMEDAY: Win at Home or Go Home?

    Atlanta is the only team in the NFL that hasn't won a game in its own stadium this season.
    Finally win at home in 2021, or go home for the season.

    The Falcons are looking to win their first game in Atlanta this year and stay alive in the playoff race. The Falcons are facing the Detroit Lions in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2005-2006. The Motor City leads the all-time series against the Dirty Birds, 25-13-0.

    "The reality is, we're 0-5 this season at home [in Atlanta] ... we've got to do something to change that narrative," head coach Arthur Smith said. "The most important thing whether we're playing in Atlanta, Detroit, Barcelona, Cabo, we've got to get ready to play a good team. Go out there and execute and play better up front."

    Since Week 12, a win followed by a loss has been a theme for the Falcons. Atlanta defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars (Week 12)/Carolina Panthers (Week 14) and then fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 13)/San Francisco 49ers (Week 15). Atlanta may need to win out and get some "help" from other teams if it wants to see itself in the playoffs. 

    FUN FACT: Since 2008, the Falcons have won four out of their six matchups against the Lions.

    RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (6-8) vs. Detroit Lions (2-11-1)

    LINE: Atlanta -6; Total 42.5.

    BETTING TRENDS: The Falcons are 5-9 against the spread.

    GAME TIME: Sunday, Dec. 26, 1:00 p.m. ET 

    LOCATION: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

    TV/RADIO: FOX/92.9 FM The Game

    THE FINAL WORD: "I love the passion of our fans," Smith said. "We need to reward them at home. That's not lost on us."

