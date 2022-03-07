NFL Draft: Should Falcons Keep Georgia DT Jordan Davis Home at No. 8?

The Georgia Bulldog had an incredible Combine and could find himself staying in the state in which he went to college.

One of the biggest winners at the NFL Combine this past week was Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

The 6-6, 341-pound defensive tackle triggered some jaws to drop when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds.

He performed well in other areas as well, and is beginning to climb up some draft boards, making him a possibility with the No. 8 overall pick for the Atlanta Falcons.

While this draft has a ton of depth on the defensive line, the Falcons are justified in taking a lineman with their first pick after coming dead last in sacks last season and allowing the sixth-most rushing yards in the league.

The team also is wrestling with the decision of whether or not to keep Grady Jarrett, who is set to make $16.5 million in the final year of his contract. Drafting Davis would open the door to moving on from Jarrett, who turns 29 next month.

There are other Georgia defenders that make sense with the No. 8 pick as well. Travon Walker and Devonte Wyatt are both expected to come off the board sometime in the first two rounds, a sign that the Bulldogs put together a historic defense during their national championship campaign this past season.

Before this weekend, there might have been hope that Davis would fall to the second round and be the pick at the top of the second round for Atlanta. But his strong showing last weekend makes him a likely first-round pick.

Davis might be a reach at No. 8, especially with an extremely deep draft on the D-line, but last year general manager Terry Fontenot proved that he will go after who he wants regardless of where they sit on someone else's draft board. At the end of the day, he wants to draft talented players, and Davis certainly fits the bill.