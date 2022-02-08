Are Falcons Shopping Best Defensive Player?

With the retirement of Tom Brady in Tampa, the departure of Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints and whatever in the Sam Darnold is going on in Carolina, the Atlanta Falcons may suddenly have the best quarterback situation in the NFC South with 36-year-old Matt Ryan.

They also boast one of the division's best defensive linemen in Grady Jarrett.

For now.

According to NFL analyst Cam Marino, the Falcons are “actively taking calls” about trading and even shopping the two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle. It’s unclear which teams have showed interest in the former Clemson product.

Tweeted Marino Monday night, “Falcons seem to be actively taking calls for DT Grady Jarrett and some I’ve spoken to believe he is being shopped.”

Jarrett, the best player (along with cornerback A.J. Terrell) on some recently horrendous Falcons' defenses, finished the 2021 season with 59 combined tackles, 12 quarterback hits, one sack and a fumble recovery.

Since he was drafted by the Falcons in 2015, Jarrett has compiled 359 tackles, 89 quarterback hits, 54 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

If the Falcons decide to move on from Jarrett this offseason, they’ll obviously need to find a worthy replacement either in free agency or the draft. But Jarrett isn’t the only marquee player on the Falcons who has recently been mentioned in trade talks.

NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche stated in January that receiver Calvin Ridley’s future with the Falcons might be in limbo.

“I’d think so,” Wyche said. “The fact that he and the team have been so quiet and he hasn’t surfaced, it appears like both sides could be looking for a fresh start.”

Major changes could be on the way for the Falcons.