Ridder vs. Willis: Did Falcons Make Right Choice?

Throughout the offseason, the Atlanta Falcons were frequently linked to several quarterbacks, including Liberty’s Malik Willis. Despite the buzz, the Falcons passed on the position entirely with their first three picks.

Somehow, someway, all of the quarterbacks outside of Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett were still on the board when the Falcons’ fourth selection rolled around. To the surprise of many, Atlanta opted for Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder over Willis.

A new report from ESPN explains why. Per the report, the Falcons “felt Malik Willis, despite immense talent, lacked the signature moments while at Liberty to sway such a decision, whereas Desmond Ridder -- the team's pick at No. 74 -- showcased a more complete body of work.

“Plus, Ridder's confidence and polish in the process helped. Coaches who interviewed him noted that the QB outlined his plans to unseat a veteran wherever he landed.”

The veteran that Ridder will be learning from, competing against, and potentially unseating is former Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders QB Marcus Mariota. It is believed that Ridder will likely begin the season backing up Mariota, but should be given the opportunity to overtake the former Oregon Ducks star at some point later on in the season.

The path for Willis, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans 12 picks after Atlanta took Ridder, is a bit more uncertain. The Titans were the top-seeded team in the AFC last season before falling in their playoff opener to the eventual conference champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill, who threw three interceptions in the playoff loss to Cincinnati, has two years left on his contract. Tannehill recently became a hot topic after saying that he doesn’t believe it’s his job to “mentor” Willis. Atlanta’s Mariota took a much more modest approach, stating, “if (the Falcons) do draft someone, I’ll give as much advice and knowledge as I can.”

Willis was viewed as the better player by most throughout the process. His athleticism, arm talent, and infectious personality created an extremely enticing projection, but teams ultimately viewed him as a bigger risk because of his struggles reading defenses at the college level.

For the Falcons, it was Willis’ lack of signature moments. Ridder inherited a Cincinnati team that had won eight games in two years, and four years later, had them in the College Football Playoff. He left the Bearcats as the third-winningest QB in college football history, racking up 44 wins, a number that could’ve been even higher if not for the shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ridder’s first year on campus was also the opening year of Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell’s tenure. Fickell and the Bearcats, with Ridder redshirting, went 4-8 in year one. They needed somebody to take the program to new heights. All Ridder did as a redshirt freshman was start 11 games and win AAC Freshman of the Year. Cincinnati went 11-2 that season, ending the campaign ranked for the first time in seven years. Consider the program elevated.

The Falcons, in a transition period after trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason, are in a similar position to the Bearcats. Atlanta hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2017 season. They have a young, inexperienced head coach in Arthur Smith, who went 7-10 in year one. They need somebody to come in and take the franchise to new heights.

Fortunately for the Falcons, Ridder has already proven that he’s capable of doing such things. His entire college career was a signature moment, one that resonated especially well with the Atlanta Falcons’ new regime, in need of a franchise-changing player at the helm. The team believes that Ridder has the intangibles and skills needed to be that player, and that’s why they opted for him over Willis at pick No. 74.