Skip to main content

Ridder vs. Willis: Did Falcons Make Right Choice?

Was Ridder the correct choice for the Falcons?

Throughout the offseason, the Atlanta Falcons were frequently linked to several quarterbacks, including Liberty’s Malik Willis. Despite the buzz, the Falcons passed on the position entirely with their first three picks.

Ridder

Desmond Ridder

Malik Willis Atlanta Falcons Draft

Malik Willis

Desmond Ridder Cincinnati Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons

Desmond Ridder

Somehow, someway, all of the quarterbacks outside of Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett were still on the board when the Falcons’ fourth selection rolled around. To the surprise of many, Atlanta opted for Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder over Willis.

A new report from ESPN explains why. Per the report, the Falcons “felt Malik Willis, despite immense talent, lacked the signature moments while at Liberty to sway such a decision, whereas Desmond Ridder -- the team's pick at No. 74 -- showcased a more complete body of work.

“Plus, Ridder's confidence and polish in the process helped. Coaches who interviewed him noted that the QB outlined his plans to unseat a veteran wherever he landed.”

The veteran that Ridder will be learning from, competing against, and potentially unseating is former Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders QB Marcus Mariota. It is believed that Ridder will likely begin the season backing up Mariota, but should be given the opportunity to overtake the former Oregon Ducks star at some point later on in the season.

The path for Willis, who was selected by the Tennessee Titans 12 picks after Atlanta took Ridder, is a bit more uncertain. The Titans were the top-seeded team in the AFC last season before falling in their playoff opener to the eventual conference champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Arthur Smith vs Dolphins Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Play

'Compete Like Hell': Falcons HC Arthur Smith Establishing Culture in Atlanta

The second-year coach is beginning to incorporate his program.

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
2 hours ago
atl mike davis
Play

Ex Falcons RB Mike Davis Signs With New Team

The former Falcons RB has a new home.

By Jeremy Brener3 hours ago
3 hours ago
vickdak
Play

Falcons Legend Michael Vick vs. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Who's Better?

The debate has split Twitter in half.

By Timm Hamm7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill, who threw three interceptions in the playoff loss to Cincinnati, has two years left on his contract. Tannehill recently became a hot topic after saying that he doesn’t believe it’s his job to “mentor” Willis. Atlanta’s Mariota took a much more modest approach, stating, “if (the Falcons) do draft someone, I’ll give as much advice and knowledge as I can.”

Willis was viewed as the better player by most throughout the process. His athleticism, arm talent, and infectious personality created an extremely enticing projection, but teams ultimately viewed him as a bigger risk because of his struggles reading defenses at the college level.

For the Falcons, it was Willis’ lack of signature moments. Ridder inherited a Cincinnati team that had won eight games in two years, and four years later, had them in the College Football Playoff. He left the Bearcats as the third-winningest QB in college football history, racking up 44 wins, a number that could’ve been even higher if not for the shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ridder’s first year on campus was also the opening year of Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell’s tenure. Fickell and the Bearcats, with Ridder redshirting, went 4-8 in year one. They needed somebody to take the program to new heights. All Ridder did as a redshirt freshman was start 11 games and win AAC Freshman of the Year. Cincinnati went 11-2 that season, ending the campaign ranked for the first time in seven years. Consider the program elevated.

57CC6950-5CAA-473E-B8A5-51F583A560E3

Marcus Mariota

4AC051E0-5422-4532-81CB-0B4A00BFD102

(L-R): Owner Arthur Blank, Head Coach Arthur Smith, General Manager Terry Fontenot

USATSI_17435937

Desmond Ridder

The Falcons, in a transition period after trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason, are in a similar position to the Bearcats. Atlanta hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2017 season. They have a young, inexperienced head coach in Arthur Smith, who went 7-10 in year one. They need somebody to come in and take the franchise to new heights.

Fortunately for the Falcons, Ridder has already proven that he’s capable of doing such things. His entire college career was a signature moment, one that resonated especially well with the Atlanta Falcons’ new regime, in need of a franchise-changing player at the helm. The team believes that Ridder has the intangibles and skills needed to be that player, and that’s why they opted for him over Willis at pick No. 74.

Arthur Smith vs Dolphins Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

'Compete Like Hell': Falcons HC Arthur Smith Establishing Culture in Atlanta

By Jeremy Brener2 hours ago
atl mike davis
News

Ex Falcons RB Mike Davis Signs With New Team

By Jeremy Brener3 hours ago
vickdak
News

Falcons Legend Michael Vick vs. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Who's Better?

By Timm Hamm7 hours ago
USATSI_15050366
News

Could Falcons UDFA Tyler Vrabel Make The Team?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 9, 2022
JustinShaffer1
News

NFL Draft: Falcons Grade For Justin Shaffer

By Daniel FlickMay 9, 2022
USATSI_17435937
News

Falcons Focus On Offensive Consistency Under Rookie QB Desmond Ridder

By Cole ThompsonMay 9, 2022
AkiemHicks
News

Should Falcons Sign Free Agent DL Akiem Hicks?

By Daniel FlickMay 8, 2022
Mike Davis Walter Payton Man of the Year
News

Thieves Steal Mike Davis’ Falcons ‘Cause Cleats’ Honoring Dad’s Cancer Fight

By Jeremy BrenerMay 7, 2022