Ryan Tannehill Won't 'Mentor' Malik Willis; Will Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Do The Same?

The former teammates are taking different approaches to their rookie backups.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill shocked reporters during a press conference earlier this week when he said he wouldn't mentor his rookie teammate Malik Willis.

"I don't think it's my job to mentor him," Tannehill told reporters. "If he learns from me along the way, that's a great thing,"

Tannehill finds himself in a similar position to that of Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Marcus Mariota, who the team signed in March after trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.

In fact, Mariota and Tannehill were teammates back in 2019 with the Titans. Ultimately, Tannehill was given the opportunity to start after Mariota was benched and has started every game for the Titans since.

Mariota signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a backup to Derek Carr for two seasons before joining the Falcons and being given an opportunity to start.

However, he'll have some competition after the team drafted Desmond Ridder in the third round of last week's draft. But Mariota is taking a different approach than his former teammate.

“If it’s not me, it’s okay too,” Mariota said in an interview with the team website prior to the NFL Draft. “I’ve been in this situation before. It’s a ‘control what I can control,’ mindset. I have no ego. I can be an ear and listen. Teams are going to do what they’re going to do. If they do draft someone, I’ll give as much advice and knowledge as I can. If not, I’m ready to roll.”

Mariota is proving himself to be a team-first guy with his comments, something he proved to head coach Arthur Smith during their time together in Tennessee. It's probably a large reason why the team signed Mariota knowing another quarterback was on the way to compete alongside him for the starting job.

Now that the next quarterback is here, Mariota has the opportunity to be a "mentor," but like him and Tannehill, both would prefer to be a winner before a mentor.