Skip to main content

Ryan Tannehill Won't 'Mentor' Malik Willis; Will Falcons QB Marcus Mariota Do The Same?

The former teammates are taking different approaches to their rookie backups.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill shocked reporters during a press conference earlier this week when he said he wouldn't mentor his rookie teammate Malik Willis.

USATSI_13547028

Ryan Tannehill, Marcus Mariota

mariota

Marcus Mariota

smith mariota

Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota

"I don't think it's my job to mentor him," Tannehill told reporters. "If he learns from me along the way, that's a great thing,"

Tannehill finds himself in a similar position to that of Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Marcus Mariota, who the team signed in March after trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.

In fact, Mariota and Tannehill were teammates back in 2019 with the Titans. Ultimately, Tannehill was given the opportunity to start after Mariota was benched and has started every game for the Titans since.

Mariota signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a backup to Derek Carr for two seasons before joining the Falcons and being given an opportunity to start.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Tyler
Play

Falcons Share Draft Decision On RB Tyler Allgeier; New Lead Back?

The Atlanta Falcons addressed several positions during the 2022 NFL Draft. But the selection of running back Tyler Allgeier may have been the Falcons' most significant addition.

By Coty Davis1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Kyle Pitts in London vs. Jets
Play

Falcons Playing Overseas in 2022? - NFL International Schedule Revealed

Will the Atlanta Falcons head back overseas for the second straight season?

By David Harrison3 hours ago
3 hours ago
ArnoldEbiketie
Play

Falcons Draft: Can Rookie DE Arnold Ebiketie Fix Pass Rush?

The Falcons traded up in the second round to take the Penn State pass rusher.

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
4 hours ago

However, he'll have some competition after the team drafted Desmond Ridder in the third round of last week's draft. But Mariota is taking a different approach than his former teammate.

“If it’s not me, it’s okay too,” Mariota said in an interview with the team website prior to the NFL Draft. “I’ve been in this situation before. It’s a ‘control what I can control,’ mindset. I have no ego. I can be an ear and listen. Teams are going to do what they’re going to do. If they do draft someone, I’ll give as much advice and knowledge as I can. If not, I’m ready to roll.”

Desmond Ridder

Desmond Ridder

Desmond Ridder Cincinnati Senior Bowl Atlanta Falcons

Desmond Ridder

Ridder

Desmond Ridder

Mariota is proving himself to be a team-first guy with his comments, something he proved to head coach Arthur Smith during their time together in Tennessee. It's probably a large reason why the team signed Mariota knowing another quarterback was on the way to compete alongside him for the starting job.

Now that the next quarterback is here, Mariota has the opportunity to be a "mentor," but like him and Tannehill, both would prefer to be a winner before a mentor.

Tyler
News

Falcons Share Draft Decision On RB Tyler Allgeier; New Lead Back?

By Coty Davis1 hour ago
Kyle Pitts in London vs. Jets
News

Falcons Playing Overseas in 2022? - NFL International Schedule Revealed

By David Harrison3 hours ago
ArnoldEbiketie
News

Falcons Draft: Can Rookie DE Arnold Ebiketie Fix Pass Rush?

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
RGIII_WAS
News

Robert Griffin III to Falcons? Former Heisman QB Likes 'Great Situation' in Atlanta

By Timm Hamm5 hours ago
Falcons-Matt-Ryan-Deshaun-Watson
News

Traded Matt Ryan: 'Good Chance' I'd Be With Falcons If Not for Deshaun Watson

By Daniel Flick6 hours ago
Grady Jarrett Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
News

Falcons Rookie Camps, OTAs - Dates Official

By Falcon Report Staff22 hours ago
https___stillcurtain.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1294478231
News

Desmond Ridder: Future Heir To Matt Ryan For Falcons?

By Cole ThompsonMay 3, 2022
ridderlondon
News

Falcons Rookie of the Year Odds: Where Do Desmond Ridder, Drake London Rank?

By Kevin TameMay 3, 2022