Falcons 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: QB or WR First?

According to CBS Sports, the Atlanta Falcons will consider taking wide receiver Garrett Wilson with their top overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The departure of quarterback Matt Ryan resulted in the Atlanta Falcons fully committing to the inevitable rebuild. The Falcons signed Marcus Mariota during free agency in March. But the organization will pursue a long-term quarterback with one of their nine picks during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Many believe the Falcons are targeting Liberty's quarterback Malik Willis with their top overall selection. But CBS Sports predicts that Atlanta will find their quarterback of the future in Sam Howell from North Carolina with their No. 43 selection.

With the No. 8 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Falcons selects Garrett Wilson from Ohio State University. The Seattle Seahawks took Willis at pick No. 9.

"The Falcons replaced Matt Ryan with Marcus Mariota — so it stands to reason they could be in the market for a QB here since Mariota last started a game in 2019," Ryan Wilson said Monday morning during his 2022 NFL Seven-Round Mock Draft. "The WR position is in dire need of some upgrades, and Wilson is top-10. His game reminds us of Odell Beckham Jr., and Atlanta may need to target several wideouts in this draft to restock a depleted unit."

Drafting Wilson would give the Falcons a No. 1 target in the passing game. But selecting Wilson over Willis appears to be an unlikely scenario.

The Falcons would not only miss out on the chance to select Willis. But by drafting Howell, Atlanta would likely squander an opportunity to acquire one of the top quarterback prospects in 2023 — which features C.J. Stroud and reigning Heisman trophy winner Bryce Young.

Five of the Falcons' next seven picks featured general manager Terry Fontenot focusing on enhancing Atlanta's defense. The selection of edge rusher Nik Bonitto would be a steal at pick No. 74.

Bonitto played four seasons at the University of Oklahoma — where he recorded 118 tackles, 33.0 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks.

Rounding out the Falcons' 2022 Mock Draft are safety Jaquan Brisker (No. 58), defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (No. 82), cornerback Josh Jobe (No. 114), running back Zamir White (No. 151), safety Yusef Corker (No. 190) and offensive tackle Zach Thomas (No. 213).