'Only Place I Wanted to Go': QB Matt Ryan on Trade from Falcons to Colts

After Atlanta's failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson, what other factors led to Matt Ryan's decision to leave the Falcons for the Indianapolis Colts?

The transition to the Indianapolis Colts came fast for Matt Ryan. But the one-time league MVP understands that change is a part of life.

"As I looked into it,'' Ryan said of his situation, "I knew there was only one spot I wanted to go to.''

The Colts this week held an introductory press conference for their new QB. Indianapolis acquired Ryan in a trade on Monday in a deal that sent a 2022 third-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons.

Ryan's 14-year tenure came to an abrupt end during the Falcons' failed pursuit of former Houston Texan quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Falcons were a leading candidate to land the three-time Pro-Bowler until Watson waived his no-trade clause at the 11th hour in favor of the Cleveland Browns - and in favor of a gigantic new contract.

For Ryan, the decision to remain in Atlanta came down to a meeting he held with the Colts on Saturday night. Indianapolis execs sold Ryan due to their professionalism, commitment and empathy expressed following a week of uncertainty with the Falcons.

"This time last week, we did not know how things were going to shake out," Ryan said. "I did not like anything that I heard. But I knew I had to decide on whether or not I wanted to stay. As I looked into it, I knew there was only one spot I wanted to go to.

"I am thankful for the belief from Mr. Chris [Ballard, the GM]. And I am thankful that the Falcons organization understood that I wanted to go in another direction."

Ryan said the recent success of Tom Brady, Payton Manning and Matthew Stafford played a substantial role in his decision to leave Atlanta. The trio of quarterbacks underwent transitions after years of being the central figure of their respective organizations.

Brady and Stafford won a championship title during their first season with a new team. Manning added to his championship collection in 2016 with the Denver Broncos. Manning won his first in 2007 as a member of the Colts.

"In the back of my mind, that's what I was thinking about," Ryan said. "I knew that the roster the Colts talked about and the belief they had, the time was just right for me. It's bittersweet. I am thankful for my time in Atlanta. I am sad to see it end. But I am so excited to see what can happen here."

After the Falcons drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2008, Ryan ended his career in Atlanta as the franchise leader for most passing yards (59,735) and touchdowns (367)while completing 65.5 percent of his pass attempts.