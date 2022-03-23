Skip to main content

'Only Place I Wanted to Go': QB Matt Ryan on Trade from Falcons to Colts

After Atlanta's failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson, what other factors led to Matt Ryan's decision to leave the Falcons for the Indianapolis Colts?

The transition to the Indianapolis Colts came fast for Matt Ryan. But the one-time league MVP understands that change is a part of life. 

"As I looked into it,'' Ryan said of his situation, "I knew there was only one spot I wanted to go to.''

The Colts this week held an introductory press conference for their new QB. Indianapolis acquired Ryan in a trade on Monday in a deal that sent a 2022 third-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons. 

Ryan's 14-year tenure came to an abrupt end during the Falcons' failed pursuit of former Houston Texan  quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Falcons were a leading candidate to land the three-time Pro-Bowler until Watson waived his no-trade clause at the 11th hour in favor of the Cleveland Browns - and in favor of a gigantic new contract.

For Ryan, the decision to remain in Atlanta came down to a meeting he held with the Colts on Saturday night. Indianapolis execs sold Ryan due to their professionalism, commitment and empathy expressed following a week of uncertainty with the Falcons. 

Matt Ryan vs Jaguars

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan Missing Wide Receivers

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Matt Ryan

"This time last week, we did not know how things were going to shake out," Ryan said. "I did not like anything that I heard. But I knew I had to decide on whether or not I wanted to stay. As I looked into it, I knew there was only one spot I wanted to go to.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17590323
Play

Trade BREAKING: Tyreek Hill Moves From Chiefs to Dolphins

Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Falcon Report Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ryan thumbs tb
Play

Matt Ryan, Traded to Colts, Sends Classy Message to Falcons Fans

“From the moment I landed here, late at night just hours after having been drafted, I felt at home,” Ryan says of Atlanta.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Arthur Smith Updates Player Injuries
Play

Falcons Promote 2, Add 4 Coaches To Arthur Smith's Staff

The Atlanta Falcons are making some moves.

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
4 hours ago

"I am thankful for the belief from Mr. Chris [Ballard, the GM]. And I am thankful that the Falcons organization understood that I wanted to go in another direction." 

Ryan said the recent success of Tom Brady, Payton Manning and Matthew Stafford played a substantial role in his decision to leave Atlanta. The trio of quarterbacks underwent transitions after years of being the central figure of their respective organizations.

https___nflspinzone.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_630776510-new-orleans-saints-v-atlanta-falcons.jpg

Matt Ryan

USATSI_17404614

Matt Ryan

USATSI_17443822_168388359_lowres

Matt Ryan

Brady and Stafford won a championship title during their first season with a new team. Manning added to his championship collection in 2016 with the Denver Broncos. Manning won his first in 2007 as a member of the Colts. 

"In the back of my mind, that's what I was thinking about," Ryan said. "I knew that the roster the Colts talked about and the belief they had, the time was just right for me. It's bittersweet. I am thankful for my time in Atlanta. I am sad to see it end. But I am so excited to see what can happen here."   

After the Falcons drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2008, Ryan ended his career in Atlanta as the franchise leader for most passing yards (59,735) and touchdowns (367)while completing 65.5 percent of his pass attempts.

In This Article (1)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

USATSI_17590323
News

Trade BREAKING: Tyreek Hill Moves From Chiefs to Dolphins

By Falcon Report Staff1 hour ago
ryan thumbs tb
News

Matt Ryan, Traded to Colts, Sends Classy Message to Falcons Fans

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
Arthur Smith Updates Player Injuries
News

Falcons Promote 2, Add 4 Coaches To Arthur Smith's Staff

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
Matt Ryan on the Sidelines vs. New England Patriots
News

Trade QB Matt Ryan? Falcons Fans Like It

By Andrew Oliveros5 hours ago
maliksenior
News

Watch: Quarterback Draft Prospect Malik Willis Shows Rocket Arm At Liberty Pro Day

By Coty Davis21 hours ago
1358511231.0
News

Falcons Could Have Their Next Franchise QB - In 2023?

By Timm HammMar 22, 2022
objryan
News

Odell Beckham Jr.: Matt Ryan Will 'Elevate' Colts

By Jeremy BrenerMar 22, 2022
garrett wr
News

NFL Mock Draft: Could Falcons Find Marcus Mariota The Top WR?

By Greg PatutoMar 22, 2022