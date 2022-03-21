Kenny Pickett vs. Malik Willis: Who Should Falcons Draft?

A team is only as good as its quarterback. Marcus Mariota is only a bridge option for the Atlanta Falcons, who still must find the face of the rebuilding franchise.

The Falcons traded Matt Ryan, 36, to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a third-round pick, clearing the path for his eventual successor.

Pitt's Kenny Pickett

Atlanta has multiple needs that should be addressed within the first 100 selections of the draft, but none are as important as quarterback. The Falcons are in position to take their next one.

There are two in the running at the No. 8 pick if Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is set on drafting a quarterback early. Pitt's Kenny Pickett or Liberty's Malik Willis likely jumps to the top of the big board and should be the favorite to land in Atlanta.

Which is the best option for the Falcons long-term?

The biggest roadblock in deciding between the two gunslingers likely comes down to Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith being in agreement. Last offseason, the two were reportedly "torn at ends" between drafting one of the top passers at No. 4 or running it back with Ryan for another season.

Smith won the argument due to his success with Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee. If the Falcons are looking for a similar player to that of Tannehill, Pickett likely is the best option.

Pickett is coming off a career year. He led the Panthers to their first ACC title and surpassed Dan Marino as the program's all-time leader in passing touchdowns and Alex Van Pelt in passing yards.

Pickett threw for 4,319 yards and 45 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He was named a Heisman finalist and first-team All-American.

Willis is more versatile due to his mobility. Initially expected to be the starter at Auburn, Willis transferred in 2019 and spent the last two seasons torching opponents in Hugh Freeze's offense.

Willis threw for 5,117 yards and 47 touchdowns. He also tacked on 1,822 yards and 27 touchdowns rushing. Willis owns a highlight reel of deep shots thanks to his rocket arm and velocity.

Neither quarterback — for now at least — is a Week 1 starter. Both Pickett and Willis come with massive concerns that could limit either becoming one of the top players at the position.

Pickett's hand size has been the subject of conversation. Measuring in 8 5/8 inches at Pitt's Pro Day, per NFL Network, that would be the smallest hand for a starter in the league. The only quarterbacks to start a game in 2021 with a hand that measured less than 9 inches are Brandon Allen and Jake Fromm, both at 8 7/8 inches.

Why is hand size a concern? It can lead to turnovers due to grip on the football. Turnovers also are a tad concerning for Pickett. Despite throwing only seven interceptions in his final year, he was credited with 60 turnovers during his five seasons at Pitt.

Willis is an erratic thrower. Much of his game is based off roll outs and improvisation. While that works in college against lesser opponents, that doesn't mean it will translate to the NFL. The deep ball is there. The accuracy is not.

Liberty's Malik Willis

Atlanta has two options, neither of which are surefire stars. Fontenot and Smith probably must decide which gives them the best chance to succeed and remain employed by the time they're up for a second contract.