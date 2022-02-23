NFL Draft: Should Falcons Trade Up for Best Pass Rusher?

The Falcons need pass rushing, and Kayvon Thibodeaux is one of the best in the class.

When the Atlanta Falcons are on the clock with the No. 8 pick in April's NFL Draft they will look into addressing the pass rush, which finished dead last in sacks in 2021.

However, there is a good chance that the best pass rushers in the draft - Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux - will be off the board by the time the Falcons make their pick.

In Todd McShay's Mock Draft on ESPN, he predicts Hutchinson staying in his home state and playing for the Detroit Lions as the No. 2 pick. But Thibodeaux, who some viewed as the possible No. 1 overall pick during the college football season, slides down to the New York Giants with the No. 5 overall pick, just three ahead of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Giants are in a unique position of holding their own pick at No. 5 and the Chicago Bears pick at No. 7, which they acquired last year in a trade for quarterback Justin Fields. They also have a new general manager in Joe Schoen, who might want as much draft capital as possible.

If the Falcons threw in their extra second-round pick, it could possibly entice the Giants to make the move and slide down the ladder at No. 8 to take an offensive lineman.

While the Falcons have other needs and more likely targets with their No. 8 pick (including drafting USC wide receiver Drake London) the team needs a premier pass rusher. And to be within arms length of a dynamic player like Thibodeaux, sometimes you need to take a leap of faith.