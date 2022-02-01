NFL Draft: Kenny Pickett as Falcons' Matt Ryan Successor?

Will the Atlanta Falcons select Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett with the eighth overall pick?

For all but two teams in the National Football League, the 2020-21 season is over and sights are set on the 2022 NFL Draft. The Atlanta Falcons season came to an early end but the promise of young talent helps soften the blow of missing NFL playoffs.

Much of the draft selection order is set and the mock drafts are plentiful. Sports Illustrated has taken a deep dive into a mock draft that addresses the breakdown of each team's picks and their scouting reports.

With the 8th pick, SI predicts that the Atlanta Falcons will select Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

"Pickett has very good athletic ability, displaying the foot speed+acceleration to escape the pocket and some agility to make a LB miss in space. While he has a large amount of career rushing attempts, Pickett is always keeping his eyes downfield, scanning the defense while he scrambles, exhibiting a pass-first mentality when the play breaks down."

Pickett led the Panthers to an 11-2 record and their first ACC crown on his way to being a Heisman Trophy finalist. Pickett is Pitt's career leader in passing yards (12,303), completions (1,045) and touchdown passes (81),

There is no real consensus among NFL scouts and execs about which quarterback is the best in this class; Pickett currently has the best odds to be the first quarterback off the board.

In coach Arthur Smith's second season at the helm, the Falcons have needs at virtually every position. Taking a quarterback to be Matt Ryan's successor with an early first round pick in this draft could be a gamble.

Despite Ryan throwing for his fewest yards since 2010 (3,968), he also had his highest completion percentage (67) since 2018.

“I want to be here, and I believe in this team and our coaching staff, I think, did a great job,” Ryan said. “I really feel fortunate to have been here as long as I have.

By the way, long-time NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has the Falcons selecting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. out of LSU with the eighth pick in the draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place from April 28-30 in Las Vegas. Round 1 will be held on Thursday, April 28. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 29, and Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, April 30.