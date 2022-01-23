'This S--- Hurt': Will Falcons Keep RB Mike Davis?

The Atlanta Falcons face a lot of difficult decisions this offseason, and one of them comes with hometown running back Mike Davis.

Davis, who turns 29 next month, has one year left on his contract.

He signed a two-year $5.5 million contract prior to this season including a $1.5 million signing bonus. His base salary is due to increase to $2.5 million in 2022 with a dead cap number of just $750,000.

That means the Falcons could save $1.75 million against the cap if they were to part ways with Davis prior to the 2022 season.

Don't be surprised if that happens. The Falcons could cut him, and then offer him a contract at a lower base salary, or they could go in an entirely new direction.

Davis was brought in last offseason to be the team's lead running back, but struggled in his first year in Atlanta. He ran for 503 yards and three touchdowns while playing in every one of Atlanta's 17 games.

The decision the team makes with Davis will likely have some effect on what the team decides to do with Cordarrelle Patterson, the team's breakout star who is an impending free agent. Patterson will warrant more than the $3 million he signed for last offseason, and that raise may come out of Davis' paycheck.

However, if the team is unable to retain Patterson, it could increase Davis' chances of staying with the Falcons for a second season.

There is also the chance the team wipes the deck clean and goes with a new group of backs, possibly finding one through the draft. But for the time being, Davis is in roster limbo.