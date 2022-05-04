Falcons Draft: Can Rookie DE Arnold Ebiketie Fix Pass Rush?

The Falcons traded up in the second round to take the Penn State pass rusher.

When the Atlanta Falcons traded up in the second round of the NFL Draft last week, many thought a quarterback would be the pick.

However, the selection filled a major need outside of the quarterback, selecting Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie. Since the team drafted Ebiketie, fans and followers of the team have been doing their homework on the new potential top pass rusher.

For part of the homework, we asked an expert. All Penn State publisher Mark Wogenrich graciously answered some questions we had about one of the newest draftees.

1) Were you surprised to see Ebiketie go as high as he did?

Wogenrich: Actually, I thought Ebiketie would find his way into the first round; ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. called Ebiketie “deserving” of a first-round spot. Though Kiper didn’t have much company on that island, Ebiketie had worked his way into the conversation. Ebiketie, who began his career at Temple, was a popular player in the NCAA Transfer Portal last year, choosing Penn State over Miami, among other schools. But once he got to Penn State, Ebiketie worked his way into becoming one of the best defensive players on the team.

2) What made Ebiketie a second round pick and why is he one of the best, if not the best, pass rusher in the draft?

Wogenrich: He’s an excellent player at a valuable position. He was by Penn State’s best edge rusher last year, leading the Big Ten in tackles for loss (18) and the team in sacks (9.5). He’s a terrific speed-rusher; tackles wore down and required help to keep him from delivering consistent pressure. Ebiketie isn’t Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson, or Kayvon Thibodeaux, but he probably was among the top five pass-rushers in the draft.

3) What are Ebiketie's biggest weaknesses?

Wogenrich: He’s still pretty new to football, which might be a good thing. Ebiketie began playing the sport as a high school sophomore and took to the sport quickly but didn’t have the size to generate Power 5 scholarship offers. He’s still a bit raw technically and might need some developmental time, particularly to diagnose NFL offenses and expand his pass-rush repertoire. But Ebiketie is willing to put in the effort.

4) What's his absolute ceiling in the NFL?

Wogenrich: He can be an every-down defender, especially if he takes to playing LB. Ebiketie has the mobility and range to play the position; he just needs more experience in it. Watch him on special teams, too. Ebiketie blocked two kicks last season.

5) What do you think his career will project into?

Wogenrich: Ebiketie spent only a year at Penn State but made the most of it. He proved his merit as a Big Ten defensive end and should do the same in Atlanta. I like Ebiketie best off the edge but don’t know where Dean Pees projects him, which will inform his development. He’s exceptionally willing to learn, though, which is fundamental for any defensive player changing schemes.