Late-Round NFL Draft Gem? Tight End Prospect Craves Special Teams 'Dirty Work'

The Falcons know they have their work cut out for them to get back into the NFL playoffs and Teagan Quitoriano could be an exciting prospect to add to the roster.

The Atlanta Falcons could look to add a tight end in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft as Atlanta's offense and new quarterback Marcus Mariota thrive with big tight ends. With Anthony Firkser signing in free agency, Atlanta might still look for another tight end.

The Falcons are building their team around Kyle Pitts, last year's first round selection and the team added Anthony Firkser, who played with head coach Arthur Smith for three seasons in Tennessee, to be the primary backup. But the TE3 job is still up in the air. A team like the Falcons might consider holding four tight ends on its roster.

Should Atlanta choose to target a tight end in the later rounds of the draft, a good fit could be Teagan Quitoriano who exemplified impressive athleticism at Oregon State.

Quitoriano didn’t put up massive numbers at OSU, but the Beavers relied heavily on his run blocking. He was essentially a sixth offensive lineman to help running back B.J. Baylor rush for 1,337 yards in Corvallis. At 6-6 and 260 pounds, Quitoriano has the talent to be successful in the NFL. And perhaps also the temperament?

“There is a place for me on any NFL team,” Quitoriano said in an exclusive with Bri Amaranthus. “I am willing to do anything in order to win. Special teams is something I have a lot of experience in and I know is the fastest way on the field in the NFL. I am ready to dive into that.”

Quitoriano, who studies Rob Gronkowski closely, is aware that his receiving numbers don’t jump off the page. In 2021, Quitoriano posted career highs in receptions (19) receiving yards (214) and receiving touchdowns (3). His goal at the NFL Combine and OSU’s Pro Day was to show off his explosiveness and improved route running.

Quitoriano is expected to be a third-day NFL draft pick. Atlanta owns four selections in rounds 4-7 of the draft.

If the Falcons select Quitoriano, what type of player will they be adding?



“They are getting an every-down tight end and an extremely hard worker, ” Quitoriano said.

Quitoriano certainly has the competitive appetite, transferrable skillset and desire to succeed in the league. Quitoriano would be a project with immense upside.