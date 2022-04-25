Should Falcons Trade Back Into First Round For QB Matt Corral?

One football insider has the Falcons trading back into the first round for a quarterback.

The quarterback class in the 2022 NFL Draft has more questions than a police interrogation.

Given the needs of the top teams and the talent level of this year's quarterbacks, it could be a while for a quarterback to be selected. Since 2000, there have only been two drafts where a signal caller isn't taken in the top 10, and that could be the case Thursday night for the first round of the draft.

The latter part of the first round feels like a sweet spot for several quarterbacks, including Ole Miss' Matt Corral.

In fact, NBC Sports reporter Peter King has the Falcons trading back into the first round to select Corral in his latest mock draft.

King says that the Falcons like Corral and that they would be willing to trade a pair of second-round picks (No. 43 and a 2023 second) to land him.

Atlanta formally spoke to Corral at the NFL Combine and hosted him on a top-30 visit this past week, further signifying their interest in the Ole Miss signal-caller. Corral has posted back-to-back seasons of at least 3,300 passing yards, 500 rushing yards, and 30 total touchdowns. He finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting this past season.

When asked at the combine how he’d feel about playing in Atlanta, Corral stated that he “would absolutely want to be the guy … I want to be on a team for 10-plus years and be a franchise quarterback.”

What Matt Corral Brings to the Table

When thinking about Matt Corral, two things that immediately come to mind are his quick release and competitive toughness. Further, he’s an athletic player for the QB position, and can really thread tight windows.

Smith’s offense is predicated on middle-third passing concepts and vertical shots, both of which proved to be strengths of Corral’s in Ole Miss’s run-pass option-oriented offense. Corral’s intermediate ball placement enables him to maximize run after catch for his receivers, another integral part of Smith’s scheme.

It's clear that Corral has some mechanics and tendencies that complement Smith's offense, making the rumblings for him coming to Atlanta just a little bit louder.